ADDED to highlight smart digital services and initiatives at GITEX 2020

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Dec, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, ADDED, is set to participate at the 40th edition of the "GITEX Technology Week" at the Dubai World Trade Centre, which will take place from 6th to 10th December, 2020.

ADDED will be joining the Abu Dhabi Government Pavilion to showcase four of its key smart services including "E-Investor’s Compass," "Smart Emergency and Control Room," "Maak" and "Tahaqaq". At the pavilion, 23 government entities will display 88 digital initiatives and services under the supervision of the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority.

Rashed Abdul Karim Al Balooshi, Under-Secretary of ADDED, said, "We are keen to present the department’s digital services and initiatives and how these add value to investors, businessmen, and representatives of major national, foreign and international companies visiting the event."

He stated that the exhibition offers key opportunities to learn about the most advanced global technologies and the latest trends concerning digital solutions and smart transformation.

Al Balooshi added, "Holding this global technology event live in the UAE demonstrates the country’s success in addressing the challenges being posed by the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic, confirming the nation’s capability to maintain its global leadership as it adopts the highest safety standards and implements the necessary precautionary and preventive measures to protect everyone, the UAE’s residents and visitors alike.

He said that the "E-Investor’s Compass," is an initiative which provides investors and business owners with an integrated database of licenced economic and service activities over the cities and regions of Abu Dhabi.

The "Smart Emergency and Control Room" initiative which is being implemented through the Abu Dhabi Business Centre, ADBC, features the remote inspection of commercial facilities and monitoring of stores and shoppers in Abu Dhabi’s shopping areas to ensure their compliance of preventive measures against COVID-19.

"The department will also showcase the recently launched ‘Maak’ initiative, an interactive platform between ADDED’s consultants and all customers, including investors and entrepreneurs, as well as the ‘Tahaqaq’ service being administered by ADBC on its website www.adbc.gov.ae, which enables customers to inquire about the business licenses registered in Abu Dhabi and ensures that economic facilities obtain the required official licenses," he concluded.

This year, GITEX Technology Week is expected to witness the participation of more than 60 countries around the world, in addition to the participation of major global technology companies and emerging next-generation enterprises.