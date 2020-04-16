ADDED to provide free COVID-19 tests to workers in Mussafah

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2020) ABU DHABI, 16th April 2020 (WAM) – The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, ADDED, has announced that it will set up clinics in Mussafah, Abu Dhabi, to offer free coronavirus, COVID-19, tests to workers.

The move comes in line with the Abu Dhabi Government’s efforts and precautionary measures to ensure health and safety of the workers and to contain the spread of the virus.

In a circular released today, the ADDED requested people with fever, cough and difficulty breathing, particularly if they are above 50s, to seek medical attention at the specialist clinics for free examination and treatment.

"This free of charge service is available to everyone, including those who are in violation of the residency regulations," the ADDED said.

This step, it continued, complements a series of precautionary measures to provide highest degrees of protection to all community members and to ensure that they receive proper medical care and that they are safe and free of any diseases.