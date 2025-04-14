Additional tickets released for Al Ain vs Juventus at 2025 Club World Cup

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2025) The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) has announced the release of an additional batch of tickets for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, set to take place in the United States this summer, following strong demand during the first sales phase.

Among the eight first-round matches for which extra tickets have been released is the highly anticipated clash between Al Ain FC and Italian side Juventus, scheduled for 19th June as part of Group G. The match has seen high demand in recent weeks.

Other key fixtures with additional ticket availability include Bayern Munich vs Auckland City, Boca Juniors vs Benfica, Real Madrid vs Al Hilal, and Flamengo vs Chelsea.

Matches such as Bayern Munich vs Boca Juniors and Real Madrid vs Red Bull Salzburg continue to top the list of the most requested tickets.

According to FIFA, the tournament is attracting global fan interest, with tickets purchased by supporters from over 130 countries. The United States leads in ticket sales, followed by Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Germany, Saudi Arabia, France, Japan and Spain.