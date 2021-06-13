Addressing international challenges requires consistent national, global responses: Nasser Al Hamli tells ILO Conference

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2021) Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, said that addressing international challenges requires consistent national and global responses, noting that the UAE has successfully overcome the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic related to the future of business and the economy due to the proactive vision of its leadership.

The country’s adaption of the required policies for the new reality is the outcome of its efforts to achieve innovation, foresee the future and create a national digital infrastructure, as well as its advanced legislative framework and a series of policies launched to reinforce its leading position as a preferred destination for living, working and investments, he added.

Al Hamli made the statement during his speech at the 109th session of the International Labour Conference. held virtually from 3rd to 19th June, 2021.

The UAE, amidst its campaign to address the COVID-19 pandemic, is keen to commit to the principles of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), such as promoting equality and fighting discrimination, and has provided COVID-19 vaccines to all citizens and residents without discrimination, he noted, while highlighting the work of the Coalition of Hope launched by the UAE to distribute vaccines and its cooperation with the World Health Organisation WHO in the COVAX, a worldwide initiative aimed at equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines.

"I second the opinion of the ILO Director-General to not to let this crisis impose a harsh reality on us, as well as choose between saving lives and securing a means of living. We must harness all our efforts to achieve global economic recovery based on people," he stated.

From 7 to 19 June, governments’, workers’ and employers’ representatives from 187 ILO Member States are coming together online to discuss world of work issues, including a human-centred recovery from the pandemic.