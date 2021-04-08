Addressing key Arab issues, supporting joint Arab action are great responsibilities: Saqr Ghobash

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2021) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC) and President of the Arab Inter-parliamentary Union (AIPU), stressed that addressing key Arab issues and supporting joint Arab action, under the framework of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), are great responsibilities that underscore the cooperation of Arab parliamentarians in defending their mutual interests.

Ghobash made this statement while chairing the coordination meeting of the Arab Parliamentary Group at the IPU, which was hosted by the UAE in Dubai and attended by Arab parliamentary delegations. The meeting was also attended by Fayez Al Shawabkeh, Secretary-General of the AIPU.

"Our meeting today to agree on the Arab Group’s nominees for vacant positions in the IPU’s permanent committees and sub-committee is important, given the overlapping events and issues facing our Arab region, requiring Arab parliamentarians to play strong and influential roles globally," Ghobash said.

The Arab Group’s representatives in the IPU must represent Arab communities before the world’s parliaments and defend mutual Arab interests, he added, noting that they must also adopt mutual Arab stances concerning strategic issues.

He then pointed out that the Arab Group should prepare action programmes to be raised in the IPU’s committee meetings, reflecting the aspirations of the Arab people related to the development process and keeping pace with international progress in various areas of life.

During the meeting, the participants agreed on the Arab Group’s vacant positions in the 142nd assembly and the 207th session of the IPU Governing Council, which are the "Executive Committee," the "Forum of Women Parliamentarian," the "Forum of Young Parliamentarians," the "Committee to Promote Respect for International Humanitarian Law," the "IPU High-Level Advisory Group on Countering Terrorism and Violent Extremism," the "Working Group on Science and Technology," the "Committee on the Human Rights of Parliamentarians" and the "Committee on middle East Questions," as well as the "First Permanent Committee: Committee on Peace and International Security," the "Second Permanent Committee: Committee on Sustainable Development" and the "Fourth Permanent Committee: Committee on United Nations Affairs."