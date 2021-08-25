ADEK announces COVID-19 PCR test requirements for a safe return to private and charter schools

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Aug, 2021) ABU DHABI, 25th August 2021 (WAM) - Following the recent announcement from the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA UAE), and Abu Dhabi Department of education and Knowledge (ADEK), the PCR test requirements for Private and Charter School students across the Emirate have been announced to ensure a safe return to school for the beginning of the academic year 2021/22.

Regardless of age or vaccination status, all Private and Charter School students, including Students of Determination, must produce a 14-day negative nasal PCR or saliva test result before they return to physical school. The same procedure applies to teachers, administrative staff and third-party contractors.

Free COVID-19 PCR tests will be provided to students above 12 years old and school staff at designated testing centers on a specific date for each school. ADEK has already sent all Private and Charter Schools a PCR testing schedule to ensure students, teachers and staff receive their COVID-19 PCR test on time. Parents may contact schools to obtain their school code, testing center location and testing date as per the schedule provided by ADEK.

Alternatively, students 12+ and school staff can choose to get a PCR test at any private testing center of their choice at their own cost.

Students below 12 years and Students of Determination can avail a free COVID-19 pre-entry PCR test at any private or public testing center across Abu Dhabi, with a choice of a saliva test as an alternative to the nasal PCR test. Students must present their valid Emirates ID and specify to the medical staff that they are getting the back-to-school pre-entry test at the testing center.

As student’s may have varying school start dates, depending on their school’s reopening model- alternating days or alternating weeks- they must ensure they have a valid 14-day negative PCR test result prior to their first day of physically attending school. The 14-day test result must remain valid throughout the first month of their return to school.

ADEK has also confirmed that they are working in close cooperation with stakeholders across the Emirate and will announce the routine PCR testing schedule and frequency for staff and students in due course.