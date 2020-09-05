ADEK ensures access to education opportunities for students of determination with autism

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Sep, 2020) In line with its strategy to ensure access to education opportunities for all students, Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, ADEK, has announced an expansion plan for Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Special Education, MRC.

The centre’s expansion plan includes a five-year operational service contract renewal between ADEK and NECC. The centre’s families have endorsed the renewal decision welcoming the news of the on-going partnership that provides stability of care for students with autism. The plan also includes a project to renovate an unoccupied onsite building to develop specialist facilities with which the centre will eventually provide 118 additional student seats. The development is in line with the wider commitment to increase opportunities for Students of Determination.

Amer Al Hammadi, Under-Secretary of the ADEK, stated, "The Primary ADEK and MRC-NECC objective is to deliver world-class learning support, therapy and care to students of determination, to ensure we achieve our goals amid the increased demand for services, with an expansion plan to include the development of state-of-the-art teaching and therapy. We extend our utmost gratitude to Abu Dhabi’s wise leadership for their unwavering commitment to supporting the rich fabric of the UAE society."

Vincent Strully, Jr., Founder and CEO of NECC, commented, "The expansion and our renewed operating contract is the latest milestone in our successful journey, and we look forward to providing world-class Applied Behavioural Analysis expertise and education services to children with autism, and training for nationals to provide the same quality of service in Arabic.

"

Hamada Al Blooshi, mother of Hamdan, at the centre shared, "The MRC-NECC team helped me diagnose Hamdan’s autism at an early stage, and the centre has played a crucial role in my son’s development, as well as providing me and my family with much-needed guidance and support. Throughout my six-years with the centre, I can confidently say that it has become our second home."

Maryam Al Tinaiji, mother of Mayed, said, "My son has been at MRC-NECC for nine years, and the care and learning support he has received has enabled him to reach many milestones in his development."

As part of ADEK’s commitment to inclusion, students will transfer from the MRC-NECC Inclusion programme to a new ADEK-managed project named, "ADEK Autism Inclusion Project". These students are currently in mainstream schools and will continue to receive holistic learning support as they move through the next phase of their educational journey. Operationally, this creates seats at MRC-NECC for national who require specialist services.

"We are dedicated to creating programmes for Students of Determination that enhance their learning and create the best outcomes for them once they leave our care to become independent citizens and contribute to society," said Rubi Mahmood, Director Student of Determination Office, ADEK.