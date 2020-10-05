ADEK honours Abu Dhabi’s educators on World Teachers Day 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, ADEK, has observed World Teachers Day 2020 by honouring three exceptional teachers for their dedication and contribution to the profession.

Private schools throughout Abu Dhabi were invited to submit nominations for outstanding teachers.

Speaking about World Teachers Day, Sara Musallam, ADEK Chairperson, said, "In a year that has witnessed unprecedented changes and a shift to new teaching methodologies, I am very proud of all our teachers across the emirate for rising to the challenge and maintaining our students’ quality of education to the best of their capabilities. I also want to acknowledge the contributions of parents in supporting teachers in their mission."

Selected for their remarkable professionalism, dedication, contribution and passion, this year’s winners of the World Teachers Day Awards 2020, are Anita Yesuratnam, English Teacher at the Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Bangladesh Islamic Private school for grades 8 to 12; Jennifer Elizabeth Upsall, Foreign Languages Teacher (Head of Faculty) at Amity International School Abu Dhabi for grades 6 to 12, and Jodie Lynn Pomerleau, Grade 1 Classroom Teacher at the Canadian International School in Abu Dhabi.

Having been awarded remotely by ADEK’s Chairperson, Anita Yesuratnam, said, "I am incredibly happy and humbled at winning this award. This award symbolises ADEK’s celebration of the profession of teaching, it is not an individual award that I won, but rather a celebration of all teachers."

Mir Anisul Hasan, Principal Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Bangladesh Islamic Private School, said, "Anita has been with us for more than 17 years and she has always maintained the same high ethics and commitment to her mission.

From me and all her students, congratulation Anita for this well-deserved winning."

Jennifer Elizabeth Upsall, said, "It is amazing to be nominated in the first place for this award, and I feel humbled for winning it. It is a phenomenal achievement that I will always consider as the highlight of my career."

Commenting on Upsall’s nomination, Adrian Frost, Principal at Amity International School Abu Dhabi, said, "Jennifer has been a true star throughout this year, her amazing experience and constant efforts are positively reflected on the performance of her students."

Jodie Lynn Pomerleau, said, "I am very appreciative of all the great support ADEK provides to further elevate our mission and for having this award to celebrate our work and achievement. I feel honoured that I was nominated and chosen for winning this award. My students always give me the motivation to do what I do."

The Principal for the Canadian International School in Abu Dhabi, Dee Elder, commented, "Jodie is an excellent mentor and a truly positive ambassador for the education message. We are proud and honoured to have her as one of our teachers, and all students who studied with her share the same feeling."

The winners’ prizes included Etihad business Class return tickets to a destination of their choice and an all-inclusive hotel family weekend get-away at the Rixos Saadiyat Island.