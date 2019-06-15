ADEK implements ‘Education Partnership Schools’ programme in Abu Dhabi

The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, ADEK, has begun implementing the Education Partnership Schools, EPS, programme, which creates charter schools funded by the government and run by the private sector

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2019) The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, ADEK, has begun implementing the Education Partnership Schools, EPS, programme, which creates charter schools funded by the government and run by the private sector.

The EPS programme is one of the initiatives launched by the Abu Dhabi Government Accelerators Programme "Ghadan 21" under its social pillar, which will develop and prepare students with the skills for the future and deliver the national vision. EPS is set to provide 15,000 seats in the coming academic year across 12 public schools. These schools, nine of which are based in Abu Dhabi City and three in Al Ain, will offer kindergarten and elementary education, with more stages to be introduced as pupils progress in their education.

By using all available resources, which will reflect positively on the performance of students, the government of Abu Dhabi will establish a sustainable educational model and create a competitive environment in which educational establishments can provide the highest quality of service.

In the last academic year, Al Rayana School was inaugurated as a prototype for the EPS programme.

Managed and operated by Aldar academies, the school admitted 2,000 kindergarten and elementary pupils living in Al Falah.

Sara Musallam, Chairperson of ADEK, commented, "This partnership with the private sector will benefit all stakeholders in the education ecosystem including students, parents, teachers and administrators. Educators will also benefit from the training courses and workshops that come with the EPS programme. Furthermore, ADEK is planning other continuous development initiatives which will help enhance their teaching skills and create new opportunities in their careers."

Khulood Al Dhaheri, Division Manager of Educational Institution Contract Management at ADEK, who is managing the EPS programme stressed that the programme’s ultimate goal is to establish a model for sustainable schools that encourage competitiveness and boost efficiency, by harnessing the expertise of the private sector.

Following a thorough tender bidding and evaluation process, ADEK identified three top educational establishments that implement best education practices recognised in various studies on the development of student abilities at early stages of learning.