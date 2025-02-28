ADEK Introduces Service Learning Fridays For Students
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2025) The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) has launched Service Learning Fridays, an initiative that redefines how students connect with the world beyond their classrooms.
The initiative aligns with the Emirati Day for Education and the UAE’s Year of Community.
Throughout the month of Ramadan, schools across Abu Dhabi will dedicate every Friday to service learning - a hands-on educational approach that blends academic knowledge with real-world impact.
Instead of traditional lessons, students will engage with their communities, contribute to meaningful causes, and develop the skills that truly prepare them for life. This isn’t just an extracurricular activity or a volunteer programme - it’s an Integral part of learning.
Service Learning Fridays will allow students to apply their knowledge in real-life contexts, helping them see the direct impact of what they learn in school.
Through partnerships with local organisations, students will participate in environmental conservation projects, support People of Determination, engage in cultural preservation efforts, and take part in initiatives that promote health and wellbeing.
Whether planting trees or recording oral histories with elders, students will develop empathy, leadership, and a sense of responsibility, qualities that textbooks alone cannot fully teach.
Service Learning Fridays will be integrated into the curriculum, ensuring students of all ages have meaningful, age-appropriate experiences.
Cycle 1 students may engage in simple acts of kindness, environmental projects, or classroom activities, while Cycles 2 and 3 students could work on collaborative service projects, bridging academics with social impact, or designing and implementing their own initiatives.
This will even benefit families who will have the opportunity to participate alongside their children. This means more meaningful conversations at home about responsibility, empathy, and giving back. It is a chance to witness firsthand how education extends beyond the classroom with opportunities to engage in their own acts of service, reinforcing a culture of giving across generations.
