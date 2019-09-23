ADEK launches 'Rize Enrichment Programmes' to elevate students’ 21st century skills

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2019) The Abu Dhabi Department of education and Knowledge, ADEK, on Monday announced the launch of 'Rize Enrichment Programmes' – an educational initiative designed to equip students with new and essential skills in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics, STEAM, – to prepare them for a rapidly changing world.

The programme starting in October 2019 is open to all students of Grades 1 to 12 in public school in Abu Dhabi, said an ADEK press release issued on Monday. It will offer fun after-school sessions in STEAM subjects in nine public and charter schools across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra.

The annual programme group courses are divided into three themes: Tech, Arts and Culture, and Math. Rize courses take place four days per week and are offered separately, two days for boys and two days for girls.

In addition to the annual programme, students will have the opportunity to participate in the Competitions and Learning Journeys initiatives for a more immersive educational experience.

Selection is based on attendance, merit and performance within the programme.

Sanad Ahmad, Chairman of the Students Enrichment Programmes Committee at ADEK, said, "Rize comprises a series of hands on workshops as well as fun and unique learning activities that not only improve students’ knowledge of STEAM subjects for future career success, but also engage and inspire their interest and passion for learning.

"Our goal is to empower the younger generation to become globally competitive and actively contribute to building a knowledge-based economy," he added.

By focusing on 21st century important subjects like Artificial intelligence, and culturally significant subjects such as Arabic poetry, Rize Enrichment Programmes support the objectives of the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030 through diversifying students’ capabilities and enhancing their academic performance, said the press release.