ADEK launches eight new e-services for parents, schools

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, ADEK, has announced the launch of eight new e-services, aimed at delivering greater efficiency and time savings for students, parents and teachers.

The e-services, which include transcript, report card and certificate attestations, and appointment letter generation for educators, are available via the ADEK website and on TAMM – the Abu Dhabi Government Services ecosystem; a digital one-stop platform for all government services in the emirate, ADEK said on Sunday.

A new addition to the services is electronic verification system to validate the authenticity of the attested documents.

ADEK is set to streamline the vast majority of its customer-facing transactions, as 95 percent of its service requests are now fully digitised through the newly launched e-services.

The newly introduced e-services are estimated to generate significant time savings for students, parents and teachers in the 204 private schools, 13 charter schools and 265 nurseries across Abu Dhabi emirate. In 2019 alone, ADEK successfully completed a total of 143,000 transactions across these services which have now been digitised.

"Given the ever-changing nature of the digitally connected world we live in, it is imperative that we are able to adapt rapidly and effectively. When it comes to service provision, ADEK continues to prioritise customer feedback and innovation to ensure that we can constantly evolve and fast-track our offerings, therefore satisfying the demands and needs of our community. In light of the most recent challenges we are facing with COVID-19, the importance of digital transformation has never been more relevant," Amer Al Hammadi, Under-Secretary at ADEK, commented.

"ADEK is committed to working closely with our technology partners, parents, students and teachers, to keep innovating and developing solutions that empower the education sector and provide quality education services, in line with the Abu Dhabi Government Accelerator Programme, Ghadan 21," Al Hammadi continued.

The new e-services can be accessed through ADEK’s website, as well as on the TAMM website. Six of the eight e-services, targeting students and parents, are now live, with the additional two targeting teachers set to launch within Digital Month.