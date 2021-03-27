ADEK launches #NeverStopLearning Spring Break 2021 Programme

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2021) While schools throughout Abu Dhabi will be on a two-week spring break from 28th March, the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) intends to keep students entertained and enrich their learning opportunities with the launch of 2021 #NeverStopLearning activities programme.

Under the programme, students in Grade 10/Year 11 to Grade 12/Year 13 can join a spring break virtual pop-up series, running from Monday 29th March to Wednesday 7th April, which will explore study opportunities in Finland, the UK and USA.

The webinars are being run under ADEK’s Rize University Preparation and Career Guidance Programme (UPCG Programme), which helps students enhance their core academic skills required for higher education, explore career and post-secondary pathways, aid their preparation for applying to leading domestic and international tertiary education institutions, and identify best-in-class homegrown talent for ADEK’s international scholarship opportunities.

The webinars will focus on a theme related to studying and living in each country. The two-hour ‘Study in Finland’ webinars will run from 3 pm to 5 pm on 29th and 30th March.

In the first webinar students will meet higher education representatives from Finland, faculty and current students, and learn the Finnish way of studying. The second webinar will focus on Finnish life, including Fins’ love of nature and the country’s burgeoning tech industry.

The ‘Study in the USA’ pop-up webinars will run from 4 pm to 7 pm on 31st March and 1st April when students will learn the benefits of studying in the United States. Day one discussions will explore choices of US universities and the US application process, while day two will be given over to an introduction to the Common App, the world’s largest global university application platform.

The ‘Study in the UK’ webinars, which will be delivered by the Wiser Study Education Consultancy, UCAS, and UK Higher Education Partners, will run from 5th April to 7th April from 4 pm to 6 pm.

Students will also discover more than 70 activities and programmes on ADEK’s Activity Platform (https://activityplatform.adek.gov.ae) covering STEM and Innovation, Arts, Language and Culture, Enrichment, Physical Education and Wellbeing.

The digital playground features a diverse range of mental, physical challenges and activities from some of the UAE’s leading edutainment providers and learning programme creators. Its activities span competitions, live sessions, a gaming zone, support initiatives, skill-up programmes, a reading hub, and virtual experiences for students ranging in age from 3 to over 18 years old, meaning there is something for every child, interest, and ability.