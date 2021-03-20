ADEK opens application for Abu Dhabi scholarships for distinguished students

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Department of education and Knowledge (ADEK) announced opening application for the Abu Dhabi Scholarships for Distinguished Students – a premier programme for Abu Dhabi’s outstanding Emirati students designed to meet priority labor market needs.

Applications are being accepted online between 21st March and 3rd April for high-performing Emirati Grade 12 / Year 13 students and undergraduates aged 24 and under with offer letters to study any of the priority majors identified at the world’s top 150 universities.

The Abu Dhabi Scholarships programme aims to assist high performing nationals - who have achieved top school or university scores - attain their academic potential and put their learning and experience to use in aiding the development of the emirate’s economic and societal goals. Students accepted to any of the world’s top 20 universities are eligible for the fast-track scholarship option. With online applications being accepted over the next two weeks, eligible applicants will undergo psychometric assessments and panel interviews as part of the selection process.

Successful applicants, who can benefit from a range of financial as well as long-term career development support must be studying majors aligned to the Abu Dhabi government’s priority sectors, including agriculture, forestry, fisheries and veterinary; business administration and law; engineering, manufacturing and construction; information and communication technologies; natural sciences, mathematics and statistics, health and welfare, as well as social and behavioural sciences.

"Our future generations will live in a very different world and it is essential that we prepare them for it. The Abu Dhabi Scholarships programme aims to equip future leaders and change-makers with the knowledge, support and real-world skills required to keep Abu Dhabi ahead of the change curve and meet our aspirations and goals," said Samar Al Mansoori, Executive Director, Higher Education Sector.

"Through the support of expert academic advisors and counsellors, our scholars have access to first-class career guidance, pathways, networking, and mentorship and internship opportunities, providing them with every advantage they need to succeed."

The consultation services that students will receive cover five main pillars - social wellbeing, academic guidance, career guidance, alumni service, and job opportunity. The career guidance given will be in-line with the UAE’s human capital needs to ensure the scholars meet the requirements of a future ready workforce, as per Abu Dhabi’s wider strategic plan for a knowledge-based economy.

Successful scholars will be expected to study at any of the programme’s 150 listed universities across the middle East, Far East, Europe, Scandinavia, North and South America, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, and USA. Scholars will qualify for a range of benefits including tuition fees and book allowances, health insurance, travel costs, a monthly stipend including housing allowance and a bonus for high performers.