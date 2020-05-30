ADEK’s Rize University Preparation and Career Guidance Programme goes virtual

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th May, 2020) In a bid to provide comprehensive support for grades 9-12 students in Abu Dhabi developing their post-secondary goals and aspirations, the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, ADEK, has introduced the Rize University Preparation and Career Guidance Programme.

A subset of Rize Enrichment Programmes, this new programme aims to equip high school students with the necessary guidance, tools, and resources to prepare them for their future university studies and careers. These tools include preparation and coaching for standardised tests such as the SAT and IELTS, as well as one-on-one guidance counselling to explain the university application process and help facilitate future career paths.

The programme also aims to bridge the gap between prospective students, higher education institutions and industry by way of webinars and information sessions delivered in direct collaboration with local and international universities and companies.

Following the transition to distance learning and in light of social distancing measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the UAE, students can access all the program’s offerings online via the programme’s online partners: The Princeton Review and Unifrog. Available free of charge to Emirati public and private school students in grades 9-12 based in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

With the intent to address key student concerns during the current circumstances, the programme piloted its first-ever webinar for over 125 students in April, tackling the topic of university preparation in the time of social distancing.

The two-hour virtual session was moderated by ADEK and saw the participation of speakers from six Abu Dhabi-based universities including United Arab Emirates University, Abu Dhabi University, Khalifa University, Paris Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, Zayed University and New York University Abu Dhabi.

The interactive webinar examined critical topics of importance, including the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on standardised testing, school exams, as well as university admissions during the 2020-2021 academic year.

University speakers offered their advice and counsel, in addition to announcing their respective summer boot camps, online webinars, and programs aimed at helping prospective students navigate these uncertain times.

Students were also encouraged to stay active during the academic year and take up creative methods to stay engaged while maintaining social distancing during the summer holidays. Following the session, students were given a chance to ask questions and virtually engaged with the Rize team and key speakers.

Commenting on the new programme, Khuloud Al Dhaheri, Executive Director, Education Partnerships Sector at ADEK, said, "Following the success of Rize Enrichment’s Annual Programme in previous terms, we are delighted to launch the University Preparation and Career Guidance Programme with this edition. During uncertain times, we must continue to nurture the capabilities of the next generation and ensure that graduating students are well equipped for higher education and the next stage of their lives. Through this programme, we seek to inspire students to reflect on their university degree and future career path and empower them to make the right choices. The University Preparation and Career Guidance Programme represents an integral effort in ADEK’s drive towards shaping a strong knowledge-based economy."

Ahead of the end of the academic year, the Rize University Preparation and Career Guidance Programme is gearing up to host a Careers Webinar on 3rd June.

The agenda will cover "Pathways to Interdisciplinary Careers," with guest speakers representing six leading companies and universities discussing the future demands of the workforce in a fast-paced and ever changing market.

Students keen to register for Rize University Preparation and Career Guidance Programme for the Fall 2020 term beginning in September, are encouraged to submit their application on the Rize website at www.rize.ae as soon as possible, as registration is on a first-come, first-served basis and a waitlist is expected