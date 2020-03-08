ADEX approves AED550 million to finance UAE exports in 2020

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2020) The Executive Committee of the Abu Dhabi Exports Office, ADEX, has approved the allocation of AED550 million ($150 million) to support the strategic expansion of the nation’s export businesses and continued diversification of the UAE economy.

The announcement came during a meeting the committee held, where they discussed a number of requests to finance exports, as well as reviewed the strategies developed to promote services provided by ADEX locally and globally for the coming period.

Commenting on the announcement, Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development and Chairman of the Executive Committee of ADEX, said, "The Committee approved the allocation of AED550 million to facilitate direct loans to foreign buyers as well as lines of credit for international financial institutions exclusively available to importers of goods and services from UAE companies."

The ADEX Executive Committee, he said, is focused on developing a wide range of innovative financial products and tools that better enable UAE exporters to successfully compete for new business growth opportunities in rapidly expanding emerging markets across Africa, Asia and around the world.

Al Suwaidi added, "Allocating these funds in support of our national export companies represents a major step advancing the ADEX mandate to increase the volume and value of UAE exports and drive sustainable national economic expansion."

In addition to approving the budget allocation, the Executive Committee discussed the operational framework for how to utilise the financial solutions offered by ADEX to support UAE exporters to encourage national companies to increase their share of exports and promote broader UAE economic expansion.

For his part, Saeed Al Dhaheri, ADEX Acting Director-General, said that ADEX is collaborating with Chambers of Commerce and economic development departments across the UAE in a unified effort to help national export companies understand how to leverage the power of ADEX to safely and securely expand into strategic international growth markets.

ADEX was established by ADFD in 2019 to strategically advance its expanded mandate to support the continued diversification and sustainable growth of the UAE economy in support of the direction set forth in UAE Vision 2021, Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030, and UAE Centennial 2071.