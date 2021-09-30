UrduPoint.com

ADEX Holds Webinar To Showcase Financing Solutions To Support Local Exporters

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 04:00 PM

ADEX holds webinar to showcase financing solutions to support local exporters

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2021) As part of its mission to drive the sustainable growth of Emirati manufacturing and export companies, the Abu Dhabi Export Office (ADEX) held a webinar to showcase its solutions to boost exports and enhance local companies’ competitiveness in the global markets.

Themed "Financing Solutions and Services to Support UAE Export Businesses Growth", the webinar was attended by several local companies and manufacturers. ADEX presented its key financing solutions designed to increase the export of goods and services. It also explained the eligibility criteria and application process and highlighted the key advantages of tapping ADEX’s solutions for exporters and overseas buyers and importers.

Saeed Al Dhaheri, Acting Director-General of ADEX, said that the webinar was timely as it was held days before the Expo 2020 Dubai. It shed light on the key opportunities that will arise from the global exposition, which is the largest of its kind to be held during this pandemic, and help local companies generate new leads and partnerships to enhance their growth prospects at the global level.

Al Dhaheri further noted that national manufacturing companies serving various sectors continue to gain generous support from the government.

"Thanks to the unwavering support of our wise leadership to the export sector, you are well-positioned to achieve global expansion," he added.

He further talked about the export financing solutions provided by ADEX, which aims to support the country's economic diversification policy in non-oil sectors and help drive the strategic expansion of national companies.

"ADEX plays an important role as a direct contributor to the country's development and a true partner in helping achieve the objectives of the 10x10 programme. We aim to support overseas buyers and importers to enable them to purchase Emirati goods and services and thereby facilitate the growth of the country's exports," Al Dhaheri said, in conclusion.

The webinar also featured a panel discussion on the current key challenges related to international trade growth and how ADEX’s financial solutions could help overcome these challenges. The webinar discussed trade opportunities available to UAE exporters in African markets in line with the cooperation and a line of credit agreement between ADEX and the Eastern and Southern African Trade and Development Bank (TDB).

