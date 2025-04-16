ADEX participates in TXF Middle East & Africa 2025 to advance regional export finance collaboration

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2025 | 08:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2025) The Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX), the export-financing arm of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), took part as a key sponsor in the TXF middle East & Africa 2025, held over three days in Dubai.
This edition of TXF marked the first time the conference merged its Middle East and Africa editions into one comprehensive platform, uniting decision-makers, financiers, and exporters from both regions to promote cross-regional partnerships, explore common interests, and align strategies that support economic development.
Khalil Al Mansoori, Executive Director of ADEX, delivered a keynote address highlighting ADEX’s role as a strategic enabler of the UAE’s export sector. “At ADEX, we believe meaningful progress begins with meaningful partnership. Collaboration is the foundation of everything we do,” he said.
Al Mansoori noted that ADEX’s role continues to evolve in line with national ambitions such as Operation 300 billion, Abu Dhabi’s Industrial Strategy, and the UAE Centennial 2071. “We are committed to helping the UAE become a global hub for innovation and trade. Supporting exports and investments in key sectors like AI and renewable energy plays a vital role in achieving a competitive, knowledge-based economy,” he added.
To support this vision, ADEX has expanded its financing solutions beyond traditional loans and guarantees for foreign buyers of UAE goods and services. The agency now also provides direct loans to UAE-based businesses to help scale production and invest in capital expenditure, in addition to offering multilateral risk repurchase agreements that unlock liquidity for high-impact export deals.
“These tools make us more agile, more responsive, and more aligned with the needs of our exporters and partners,” Al Mansoori explained. “They also allow us to support the UAE’s efforts to diversify its economy while opening new opportunities for local companies abroad.”
One of the highlights of the event was TXF’s recognition of ADEX’s syndicated facility with BGN as one of its Deals of the Year, acknowledging the creative structuring and impact of the transaction in supporting UAE exports in emerging markets.
The event included insightful panel discussions, country-focused workshops, and roundtables of heads of export and project finance.
