ADFD Allocates AED1.8 Million To Support Biological Diversity Research

Faizan Hashmi 11 seconds ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 11:45 AM

ADFD allocates AED1.8 million to support biological diversity research

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2019) Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, ADFD, has earmarked a grant worth AED1.8 million (US$500,000) to support the North-Eastern Federal University, NEFU, in Yakutsk, Russia.

Aiming to facilitate scientific research and molecular genetic analysis in the remains of ancient animals, the financial contribution has been allocated to acquire 36 types of industry-specific laboratory equipment for the university. this grant aims to help achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, directly contributing to Goal 15 – Life on Land.

During an ADFD high-level delegation visit to Yakutsk, Khalifa Al Qubaisi, Deputy Director-General of ADFD, and Evgenia Mikhailova, Interim Rector of NEFU, signed a Memorandum of Understanding outlining the terms of the collaboration. Members of senior management of the two entities also attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of ADFD, said, "Research and development are the catalysts for continued innovation. And as a key priority of the UAE leadership, the country has taken proactive efforts to support scientific advancement at home and abroad, particularly towards safeguarding biological diversity.

"

He added, "In line with this commitment and the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, ADFD is proud to partner with the North-Eastern Federal University in supporting its research endeavours."

Al Qubaisi praised the distinguished reputation of the North-Eastern Federal University, highlighting its advanced scientific research and development capabilities. He pointed out that the grant will enhance the university's ability to develop its specialised scientific research on biodiversity, pointing out the importance of future cooperation with UAE research and scientific institutions.

For her part, Evgenia Mikhailova thanked ADFD’s efforts in helping drive advancements in sustainable development. Highlighting the funding to NEFU in providing equipment to facilitate ancient animal analysis and restorations, she commended the Fund’s priority to support the university’s objectives.

Since its inception in 1971, ADFD has financed 129 development projects in the education sector with a total value of AED2.5 billion. Benefiting 14 developing countries, these projects have helped in achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, directly contributing to Goal Four – Quality Education.

