UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADFD, Colombia Officials Explore Cooperation Opportunities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 03:45 PM

ADFD, Colombia officials explore cooperation opportunities

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jun, 2020) Means to advance cooperation opportunities between the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, ADFD, and Colombia were recently discussed over a virtual meeting.

Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, ADFD, held a video conference with Marta Lucia Ramirez, Vice President of Colombia, where both parties focused discussions on relations between the UAE and Colombia and ways to enhance them.

Attended by Salem Rashid Al Owais, UAE’s Ambassador to Colombia; and Jaime Amin, Ambassador of Colombia to the UAE, the meeting also highlighted the prospects of expansion of collaboration in terms of investment and development that serves mutual interests.

Underlining ADFD’s role in promoting sustainable development in Colombia through various projects, Al Suwaidi said, "This meeting is an ideal opportunity to expand the avenues of cooperation between the UAE and Columbia. In working closely with Columbia, we aim to accelerate sustainable growth, develop innovative solutions and give a strong momentum for development cooperation to better serve our mutual interests.

"

Ramirez expressed gratitude for the UAE and ADFD for extending support to her country amid a battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. She commended ADFD’s leading role in promoting sustainable economic development in many parts of the world and expressed keenness of the government of Colombia to strengthen ties with ADFD to realise some critical projects that support the empowerment of women and youth in the country.

ADFD and the Colombian Presidential Agency of International Cooperation (APC-Colombia) had signed an MoU in 2017, whereby the former pledged an AED165 million (US$45 million) grant to fund many of Colombia’s development projects. They include eight early childhood centre set up on a budget of AED39 million, education and health centres, as well as small and medium projects across the country that will create jobs for local communities and improve their living standards.

Related Topics

World Education Budget UAE Abu Dhabi Rashid Salem Columbia Colombia Women 2017 Government Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Kuwait reports 1,126 new coronavirus recoveries

36 minutes ago

Oman announces 689 new COVID-19 cases

36 minutes ago

UAE Central Bank expects recovery of economic acti ..

51 minutes ago

UAE currency appreciated in nominal terms in Q1 20 ..

51 minutes ago

Etihad Engineering expands operations as airlines ..

1 hour ago

Four died of heat wave in Jaccababad

6 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.