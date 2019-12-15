ADFD contributes US$10 million for Samandini Dam in Burkina Faso

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2019) The Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, ADFD, has contributed US$10 million (AED36.7 million) towards the development of the Samandini Dam in Burkina Faso.

Supporting the country’s strategic objectives, the funded project is part of the Samandini Basin Development Programme that aims to promote sustainable growth in rural areas and improve living conditions through boosting the agricultural sector and food security system in Burkina Faso.

The scope of the project comprised the construction of a 2,900-metre-long and 23.9-metre-high earth dam, capable of storing one billion cubic metres of water, and a 2.9 MW power plant. The works also included the establishment of irrigation systems to reclaim 1,500 hectares of agricultural land in the dam’s basin.

The dam’s opening ceremony drew the participation of Roch Marc Christian Kaboré, President of Burkina Faso, a delegation representing the Fund, led by Adel Al Hosani, Director of the Operations Department at ADFD, as well as several senior officials from the two sides.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of ADFD, said, "As an active member of the international community, the UAE is committed to assisting African countries in implementing their strategic national priorities. ADFD’s robust relations with the Government of Burkina Faso and the country’s diligent efforts to achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals have already fostered economic growth in key sectors while creating job opportunities and elevating living standards.

"We are confident that the Samandini Dam project, built to the highest international standards, will enhance food security, provide means of livelihood for rural populations, and increase the quantity and quality of agricultural production in the long term," he added.

For his part, Niouga Ambroise Ouédraogo, Minister of Water and Sanitation of Burkina Faso, praised the UAE and ADFD for their sustained endeavours to support Burkina Faso in achieving its strategic priorities. He added that the Samandini Dam has created 100,000 direct and indirect job opportunities, provides a sustainable water source, and helps advance comprehensive development of the agriculture sector.

ADFD has enjoyed strong relations with the Government of Burkina Faso since 1998. Since then, the Fund has financed three development projects in the country valued at approximately AED89.6 million, spanning crucial economic sectors, such as energy, water, and agriculture.

Since its inception in 1971, ADFD has funded development projects in 90 countries, including 39 African nations, to the tune of AED92 billion through concessionary loans, government grants, and investments. The Fund’s total expenditure in Africa amounts to an estimated AED23 billion. ADFD has also invested in eight companies and two private equity funds to boost a variety of sectors on the African continent.