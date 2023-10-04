Open Menu

ADFD Delegation Explores Opportunities For Strategic Collaboration With NAFFCO

Muhammad Irfan Published October 04, 2023 | 05:31 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2023) A high-level delegation representing Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) and the Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX) recently visited NAFFCO, a global leader in fire safety solutions.

The purpose of this visit was to strengthen collaboration between the organisations and to introduce ADFD and ADEX’s financial services to NAFFCO. The goal is to boost national exports and facilitate access for Emirati companies to the global market.

The delegation was led by Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of ADFD and Chairman of the Exports Executive Committee of ADEX. It included Rashed Al Kaabi, Director of the Investment Department at ADFD, and Khalil Al Mansoori, Acting Director General of the Abu Dhabi Exports Office.

The delegation was received by Khaled Al Khatib, Chief Executive of NAFFCO, and other officials.

The delegation received a comprehensive overview of NAFFCO’s facilities, the extensive range of its services, and the company’s crucial role in enhancing security, safety, and property protection across major industries.

NAFFCO supplies protective equipment for residential and commercial properties, oil and gas refineries, airports, healthcare, and educational facilities. The delegation also explored strategies aimed at supporting NAFFCO’s exports and expanding its global footprint.

Al Suwaidi praised the company’s contributions to the firefighting equipment industry and its global services.

He emphasised ADFD and ADEX’s commitment to strengthening and supporting Emirati companies in key sectors and underlined their goal to enhance the competitiveness of national exports in the global market.

He pointed out that this initiative aligns with the UAE’s economic diversification strategy, which seeks to boost sustainable development, diversify income sources, and strengthen the nation’s GDP to advance the national economy.

Khaled Al Khatib expressed optimism about the potential for future collaborations with ADFD, ADEX, and NAFFCO. He highlighted the Fund’s pivotal role in supporting the UAE’s efforts on sustainable economic development. This support will empower NAFFCO to expand its exports more competitively, contributing to the UAE’s vision of increasing the national industrial sector’s GDP contribution in line with the 2031 national targets.

Al Khatib also praised NAFFCO’s commitment to bolstering global confidence in Emirati products by exporting top-quality items bearing the “Made in the Emirates” label. He also noted NAFFCO’s extensive global network that includes more than 100 countries where it delivers its integrated safety and security solutions.

This visit carried great prospects for a strategic partnership to develop national exports. The collaboration will leverage the credit facilities offered by ADEX.

