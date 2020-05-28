ADFD delivers third shipment of educational supplies to for 400,000 students in Sudan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2020) Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, ADFD, has announced that it delivered the third shipment of classroom seating supplies to Sudan. Catering to the needs of 150,000 students across the country, the support aims to help Sudan advance its educational infrastructure.

Taking the total value of assistance provided by ADFD to support the educational sector in Sudan to AED55 million (US$15 million), the latest shipment includes seating supplies for 400,000 students in various states of Sudan, an ADFD statement said on Thursday.

The first and second shipments were delivered earlier this year.

The third shipment was delivered in the presence of Hamad Mohammed Humaid Al Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to Sudan, and Lieutenant General Ibrahim Jaber, member of the Sovereign Council of the Republic of Sudan.

Commenting on the aid, Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, ADFD Director-General, said, "This assistance articulates the keen interest taken by the UAE government to support Sudan’s educational sector and enable its educational institutions to provide uninterrupted services to students. This will ensure that they continue to receive appropriate education in an inclusive and stimulating environment."

He added, "At ADFD, we are committed to fulfilling the UAE’s pledge to support the people of Sudan and help them overcome the challenges facing on the path of development. Within the framework of strong relations between ADFD and the government of Sudan, we have been contributing to the financing of several key development projects that serve the country’s vital economic sectors and help it improve its economic and social prospects.

"

Al Junaibi, in turn, stated, "The support extended by the UAE to the people of Sudan is aligned with the directives of our wise leadership to enable the Sudanese government to overcome the development challenges and achieve its sustainable development objectives."

The UAE works closely with the government of Sudan to ensure the success of this transitional period and achieve security, development and prosperity for its people, he added.

This shipment is part of the US$1.5 billion aid package approved by the UAE in April 2019 to support Sudan’s economic and financial stability.

As part of this grant, the UAE deposited US$250 million into the Central Bank of Sudan to foster the country’s economic and financial stability. ADFD also dispatched 540,000 tonnes of wheat worth $150 million to Sudan to meet its urgent food needs, and provided the first and second batches of school supplies that support 250,000 students.

The aid package also included US$11 million support for Sudan’s agricultural sector, as well as 136 tonnes of pharmaceutical and medical supplies to support the country’s healthcare sector. All these aids aimed to help the country accelerate sustainable economic and social development.