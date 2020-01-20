UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADFD, Ethiopia Discuss Strengthening Synergies

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 06:30 PM

ADFD, Ethiopia discuss strengthening synergies

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2020) Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, ADFD, has said that the Fund is keen to expand its development activities in developing countries, especially across the African continent that holds significant potential for growth.

Welcoming a visiting high-level delegation from Ethiopia, led by Muferiat Kamil, Ethiopia’s Minister of Peace, at the Fund’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, he added, that ADFD's development endeavours in Africa have achieved positive results and contributed to ongoing efforts to realise the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs.

The meeting was attended by Khalifa Al Qubaisi, Deputy Director-General of ADFD, and several high-ranking officials from the two sides.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed strengthening collaborations and explored joint efforts to further finance development projects and investment opportunities in Ethiopia.

Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi said, "Over the years, ADFD has played an important role in advancing sustainable economic development in Africa as a whole, including Ethiopia.

The visit of the Ethiopian Minister of Peace is a significant opportunity to discuss ways to enhance cooperation between the Fund and the Ethiopian government in all aspects of development funding and investment."

For her part, Muferiat Kamil expressed her appreciation to the UAE and ADFD for their sustained development assistance to Ethiopia. She praised the Fund's efforts in supporting economic and social development in various developing countries around the world.

ADFD and the Government of Ethiopia enjoy strong ties dating back to 2012. Since then, the Fund has financed two development projects in Ethiopia worth AED119.4 million.

Since its inception in 1971, ADFD has funded development projects in 94 countries, including 40 African nations, to the tune of AED92 billion through concessionary loans, government grants, and investments. The Fund’s total expenditure in Africa amounts to an estimated AED23 billion. ADFD has also invested in eight companies and two private equity funds to boost a variety of sectors on the African continent.

Related Topics

Africa World United Nations UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Ethiopia All From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Vawda was dual national at the time of filing his ..

14 minutes ago

Experience the fun festivals in the Philippines wi ..

32 minutes ago

PM directs tax officials not to tease small shopke ..

33 minutes ago

Online Zakat System soon: Zakat Council Committee ..

44 minutes ago

New salary scheme for Dubai Government employees

1 hour ago

ADNOC, Eni sign strategic framework agreement on C ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.