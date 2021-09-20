UrduPoint.com

ADFD Explores Investment Cooperation Opportunities With Georgia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 02:00 PM

ADFD explores investment cooperation opportunities with Georgia

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2021) Mohammed Saif Al-Suwaidi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), received yesterday at the Fund's headquarters a government delegation from Georgia headed by Natia Turnava, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, in the presence of Paata Kalandadze, Ambassador of Georgia to the UAE, and Rashid Al Kaabi, Director of Investments Department at ADFD.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to increase bilateral relations and economic investment opportunities, as well as the potential to enhance the role of the Fund in supporting Georgia's sustainable economic development priorities.

Commenting on the visit of the Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia to ADFD, Al-Suwaidi said that it "presents a tremendous opportunity to increase our economic cooperation and investment opportunities. The Fund is seeking to strengthen investments with West Asian countries and this type of bilateral meeting can help to identify opportunities that serve the common interests of both countries.

"

From her side, Turnava praised the level of relations between Georgia and the UAE and noted the important role ADFD plays supporting sustainable development and investment projects in countries of the world.

"It was a very positive discussion about opportunities to cooperate on potential economic development projects. Georgia is an attractive and stable economic environment and there are many opportunities for foreign investments," she said.

Since its establishment in 1971, Abu Dhabi Fund for Development has contributed to supporting developing countries and enhancing their economies. The Fund has financed thousands of development projects in 97 countries, which have had significant social and economic impacts. The fund's total financing and investments amount to more than AED150 billion.

Related Topics

World UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Rashid Georgia From Government Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Osaka drops out of top five in WTA rankings

Osaka drops out of top five in WTA rankings

2 minutes ago
 Germany's DAX down as index grows from 30 to 40 fi ..

Germany's DAX down as index grows from 30 to 40 firms

2 minutes ago
 Putin Deeply Condoles With Relatives of Perm Unive ..

Putin Deeply Condoles With Relatives of Perm University Shooting Victims - Kreml ..

2 minutes ago
 Russia Records 19,744 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

Russia Records 19,744 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

2 minutes ago
 Five power pilferers booked

Five power pilferers booked

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan's earns $195 million from IT services' ex ..

Pakistan's earns $195 million from IT services' export during July 2021

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.