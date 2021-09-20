ADFD explores investment cooperation opportunities with Georgia

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2021) Mohammed Saif Al-Suwaidi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), received yesterday at the Fund's headquarters a government delegation from Georgia headed by Natia Turnava, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, in the presence of Paata Kalandadze, Ambassador of Georgia to the UAE, and Rashid Al Kaabi, Director of Investments Department at ADFD.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to increase bilateral relations and economic investment opportunities, as well as the potential to enhance the role of the Fund in supporting Georgia's sustainable economic development priorities.

Commenting on the visit of the Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia to ADFD, Al-Suwaidi said that it "presents a tremendous opportunity to increase our economic cooperation and investment opportunities. The Fund is seeking to strengthen investments with West Asian countries and this type of bilateral meeting can help to identify opportunities that serve the common interests of both countries.

"

From her side, Turnava praised the level of relations between Georgia and the UAE and noted the important role ADFD plays supporting sustainable development and investment projects in countries of the world.

"It was a very positive discussion about opportunities to cooperate on potential economic development projects. Georgia is an attractive and stable economic environment and there are many opportunities for foreign investments," she said.

Since its establishment in 1971, Abu Dhabi Fund for Development has contributed to supporting developing countries and enhancing their economies. The Fund has financed thousands of development projects in 97 countries, which have had significant social and economic impacts. The fund's total financing and investments amount to more than AED150 billion.