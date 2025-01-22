ADFD Highlights UAE’s Commitment To Water Security At Forum In Kuwait
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2025 | 05:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jan, 2025) Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), participated in the Water Development Financing Forum for the middle East and North Africa (MENA), held at the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development (AFESD) headquarters in Kuwait from 21st to 22nd January.
Organised by the AFESD and the World Bank Group, the forum brought together MENA representatives, water sector experts, development institutions, and senior officials to discuss technical solutions and innovative financing mechanisms for ensuring water security in the region.
At a panel discussion titled, “The Finance Response to Big Picture Challenges”, Al Suwaidi emphasised the urgent need for collective action and innovative solutions to tackle water scarcity, particularly in the MENA region, home to 15 of the world’s most water-scarce countries.
He highlighted ADFD’s long-standing commitment to addressing water security, citing significant investments in transformative projects. “By 2030, global water demand is projected to exceed supply by up to 40 percent, making it imperative to develop sustainable financing mechanisms to secure water resources for future generations,” he pointed out.
ADFD has allocated AED7.5 billion to over 85 water-related projects in 30 countries, addressing some of the most complex water challenges.
Notable initiatives include expanding Bahrain’s Al Dour water transmission network, which increased capacity to 50 million gallons per day, and the Kufranja Dam project in Jordan, enhancing water storage and management in one of the world’s most water-scarce regions.
Al Suwaidi reiterated ADFD’s alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6, prioritising clean water and sanitation. He also highlighted the UAE’s leadership in global water initiatives, including the US$150 million commitment announced at COP28 and the Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative.
The ADFD Director-General reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to advancing sustainable water solutions through technological innovation, cross-sector collaboration, and strategic partnerships.
“By ensuring water management remains central to sustainable development, we are addressing immediate challenges and building a resilient future where water scarcity no longer hinders economic growth or community well-being,” he said.
The forum served as a platform for participants to explore opportunities for collaboration, identify potential projects, and advance sustainable water security across the MENA region.
Recent Stories
ADFD highlights UAE’s commitment to water security at forum in Kuwait
UAE President extends condolences to Turkish President over victims of Bolu hote ..
DIAC, Opus 2 partner to enhance dispute resolution experience
UAE Ambassador meets Bahraini Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications
UAE President receives Iranian Vice President during working visit to UAE
CBUAE's gold reserves surpass AED24 billion by end of October 2024
CBUAE issues silver commemorative coins marking Golden Jubilee
DIFC, Lloyd’s to develop future talent in insurance sector
Sharjah honours People of Determination with 'Himma Volunteer Award'
Applications open for MBZUAI’s Undergraduate Research Internship Programme
Muslim Council of Elders to participate in Cairo International Book Fair
UAE Ambassador discusses strengthening cooperation with Bahraini Minister of Sus ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
ADFD highlights UAE’s commitment to water security at forum in Kuwait4 minutes ago
-
UAE President extends condolences to Turkish President over victims of Bolu hotel fire19 minutes ago
-
DIAC, Opus 2 partner to enhance dispute resolution experience19 minutes ago
-
UAE Ambassador meets Bahraini Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications34 minutes ago
-
UAE President receives Iranian Vice President during working visit to UAE34 minutes ago
-
CBUAE's gold reserves surpass AED24 billion by end of October 202434 minutes ago
-
CBUAE issues silver commemorative coins marking Golden Jubilee49 minutes ago
-
DIFC, Lloyd’s to develop future talent in insurance sector1 hour ago
-
Sharjah honours People of Determination with 'Himma Volunteer Award'1 hour ago
-
Applications open for MBZUAI’s Undergraduate Research Internship Programme1 hour ago
-
Muslim Council of Elders to participate in Cairo International Book Fair1 hour ago
-
UAE Ambassador discusses strengthening cooperation with Bahraini Minister of Sustainable Development1 hour ago