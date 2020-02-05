ADFD hosts lecture at Majlis Al Manhal on pioneering sustainable development

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2020) Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, ADFD, today delivered a lecture at Majlis Al Manhal titled, "Abu Dhabi Fund for Development: Pioneering and Sustainable Development".

Organised by the Majlis Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, the lecture drew the attendance of Ahmad Jumaa Al Zaabi, Minister of the Federal Supreme Council at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, and several officials and citizens.

Al Suwaidi began the lecture by thanking President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of ADFD’s board of Directors, for their wise directives and efforts in supporting global development work and helping the international community achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

Al Suwaidi said, "We cannot speak about the ADFD’s achievements over the past 48 years without mentioning the wisdom and vision of the founding father of the UAE, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who realised early on the importance of establishing the fund to support people around the world to achieve sustainable growth.

"

He added, "The ADFD offered support to developing countries through financing and investments that played a vital role in the plans and development programmes of these countries. The AED102 billion in funding allocated by the ADFD to date have benefitted 94 countries around the globe."

Al Suwaidi pointed out that the ADFD funds in developing countries primarily supported infrastructure projects, the agriculture sector, renewable energy, transportation and communications and the construction of power stations and airports, as well as the education and health sectors.

He pointed out that supporting the national economy and enhancing its competitiveness are strategic objectives for the fund within the economic diversification policy framework adopted by the UAE.

He added, "In order to achieve these objectives, the ADFD launched the Abu Dhabi Exports Office, which provides a leading credit umbrella to encourage national companies to benefit from strong export opportunities and enhance their ability to market Emirati goods and services abroad."

Referring to community support, he highlighted that the ADFD has 63 initiatives of more than 20 national institutions that serve various classes of a society focused on supporting health, education, technology, innovation and scientific research, among other sectors.