ADFD Hosts Marks Emirati Women's Day

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 07:45 PM

ADFD hosts marks Emirati Women's Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Aug, 2019) Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, ADFD has celebrated Emirati Women’s Day, themed ‘Emirati Women: Icons of Tolerance’ in line with the UAE’s Year of Tolerance, with a seminar featuring successful female Emirati pioneers.

Dr Suaad Al Shamsi, the first UAE aviation engineer, and Amani Al Hosani, the first UAE nuclear engineer, shared their notable journeys and individual achievements with the event attendees. Thanking President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his visionary leadership, the Emiratis highlighted the country’s long history of gender equality in the workplace and society at large – a legacy of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Drawing the participation of ADFD’s employees, the session focused on the speakers’ roles as influencers and contributors in the fields of science and technology.

Commenting on the panellists’ milestone achievements and thanking the country’s visionary leadership for its role in enabling Emirati women to thrive in their chosen fields as well as on a personal level, Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, ADFD Director-General, said, "Known for their exemplary determination and resilience, Emirati women have significantly participated in shaping the UAE as we know it today.

The country has from its formative years prioritised gender equality and creating new opportunities for women’s personal and career growth across all fields."

He added, "Emirati Women’s Day this year is even more special, following the Presidential Resolution No. 01 of 2019, that raises women’s representation in the Federal National Council to 50 percent in the upcoming cycle. The UAE has also led the conversation on gender balance at several world forums, and established a Gender Balance Council as early as 2015, demonstrating its commitment to women’s empowerment in letter and spirit."

