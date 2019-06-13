UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADFD Participates In AED771 Million Petroleum Storage Project Inauguration In Jordan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 minutes ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 05:15 PM

ADFD participates in AED771 million Petroleum Storage Project inauguration in Jordan

A high-level delegation from Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, ADFD, today participated in the inaugural ceremony of the AED771 million (US$210 million) Petroleum Storage Facilities project in Jordan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2019) A high-level delegation from Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, ADFD, today participated in the inaugural ceremony of the AED771 million (US$210 million) Petroleum Storage Facilities project in Jordan.

Fully financed by ADFD, the funding was made as part of the UAE government’s contribution of AED4.6 billion ($1.25 billion) in 2013 to the Gulf Development Fund – an AED5 billion programme of the GCC member countries to finance development projects in Jordan.

With a holding capacity of 356,000 tonnes, the project includes the construction of 22 storage facilities for light petroleum products including liquefied petroleum gas as well as petroleum derivatives – diesel, gasoline and jet fuel. Built in accordance with best international standards and equipped with health, safety and environment equipment, the project is also fitted-out with loading and unloading areas for tanks as well as a water treatment system.

Inaugurated by Omar Razzaz, Jordanian Prime Minister, the opening ceremony was attended by Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of ADFD, Dr. Mohamad Al-Ississ, Jordanian Minister of Planning and International Cooperation, Hala Zawati, Jordanian Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, as well as a number of senior officials from both sides.

"The UAE and Jordan enjoy historic bilateral relations. The UAE leadership is committed to providing all forms of support to Jordan towards achieving comprehensive development in the country," Al Suwaidi said.

"The Petroleum Storage Facilities project in Jordan has important economic development benefits.

Apart from upgrading the oil sector infrastructure, it is designed to help the Jordanian government address challenges in achieving energy self-sufficiency and securing strategic reserves of petroleum derivatives," he added.

He also acknowledged ADFD’s contribution to stimulating economic activity and achieving sustainable development in Jordan through financing priority development projects.

For her part, Zawati commended the UAE leadership for its ongoing support to the Jordanian people. She praised the brotherly relations between the UAE and Jordan, noting the strong fraternal ties among King Abdullah II of Jordan, President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Highlighting ADFD’s role in helping the Jordanian government achieve sustainable economic growth, the Jordanian Minister of Energy said that ADFD has been providing strategic funding to key energy projects which in turn help in stimulating the economy. She highlighted the importance of the Petroleum Storage Facilities project, noting its storage capacity in ensuring the supply and security of oil derivatives.

She added that the project provides storage units to maintain a reserve of petroleum products sufficient for 60 days of domestic consumption across Jordan, apart from creating ongoing job opportunities. She stated that the project will enhance Jordan’s oil security and infrastructure.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Water UAE Abu Dhabi Oil Job Hala Gas All From Government Best Billion Million

Recent Stories

At Least 8 People Killed, 11 Injured by Suicide At ..

1 minute ago

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Surveilla ..

4 minutes ago

Medical colleges to face penalty on charging exces ..

4 minutes ago

2 women among 4 held, 24-kg heroin seized in Sargo ..

4 minutes ago

Experts hail PTI govt for taxing items detrimental ..

8 minutes ago

Constable among two killed in cross fire in Sargod ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.