UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADFD Plays Key Role In Supporting National Economy: Mansour Bin Zayed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 10:00 PM

ADFD plays key role in supporting national economy: Mansour bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, ADFD, today chaired the meeting of the fund's board of directors.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Deputy ADFD Chairman, board members and Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the ADFD.

The meeting discussed the fund’s activities and its projects in several beneficiary countries and its future plans.

The board also approved the financing of five projects in five countries valued at AED 719 million (US$196 million), after they met the required funding criteria.

"This year, the ADFD is continuing to maintain the UAE's leading position in global development while focussing on economic sectors that are influential to the lives of people in developing countries, to achieve sustainable economic development," Sheikh Mansour said.

"The success of the fund’s global development work was driven by the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

These guidelines have enabled us to expand the geographic scope of the fund's activities and help developing countries achieve their sustainable development goals," Sheikh Mansour added.

Sheikh Mansour also highlighted the fund’s positive role in supporting the national economy and helping Emirati companies intensify their activities and increase their business outside the UAE.

He also noted the key role of the Abu Dhabi Export Bureau in supporting the national economy and enhancing its competitiveness, through increasing national non-oil exports.

Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the ADFD, said that the fund is actively contributing to the national economy and helping to adopt a policy of economic diversification, in line with the UAE Vision 2021 and the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030.

Since its inception, the ADFD has provided funds amounting to AED98 billion, which benefitted some 95 countries around the world, while the value of its investments totalled AED3 billion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Exports Business UAE Abu Dhabi UAE Dirham Billion Million

Recent Stories

NPCC invests AED330 million for deepwater projects ..

16 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Rights of Future Generat ..

16 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding

31 minutes ago

World Tolerance Summit to give insights into toler ..

31 minutes ago

UAE Chief of Staff meets with Indonesian officials

31 minutes ago

Imran Butt, Aizaz Cheema star on day two

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.