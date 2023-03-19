ADFD supports sustainable initiatives to enhance national industries’ global competitiveness

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2023) A delegation of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) and the Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX) visited the headquarters of Mark Cables as part of a series of field visits to national institutions in the country.

The purpose of the visit was to expand strategic cooperation with Emirati companies operating in vital sectors, in line with the national strategy to support exports.

The delegation was led by Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development and Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Abu Dhabi Exports Office.

It included Rashid Al Kaabi, Director of the Fund’s Investments Department; and Khalil Al Mansoori, Acting Director General of the Abu Dhabi Exports Office.

The two parties discussed the importance of unifying their efforts, studying opportunities to enhance access to global markets for national goods and products, and examining the advantages of financing provided by ADFD.

The goal is to raise Emirati companies’ competitiveness abroad.

During the visit, the delegation was briefed about Mark Cables’ advanced capabilities in manufacturing cables, sustainable power adapters, and environmentally friendly lighting lamps.

The company expressed appreciation for the role of ADFD and ADEX in providing credit facilities to expand its export business.

The Abu Dhabi Fund is committed to contributing to the national economy’s development in line with the UAE government’s policy of economic diversification.

It provides capabilities to strengthen the national private sector, competitive financing to Emirati exporters, and support for their products to reach various countries worldwide through ADEX.

