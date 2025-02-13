ADGHW launches Innovation Awards to recognise groundbreaking healthcare solutions

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2025) Abu Dhabi Global Health Week (ADGHW) announced the ADGHW Innovation Awards, a prestigious initiative honouring groundbreaking contributions to healthcare.

These awards celebrate individuals and organisations driving innovation and collaboration, fostering a culture of excellence that will shape the future of health.

The winners will be announced during an award ceremony at ADGHW 2025, held from 15–17 April in Abu Dhabi.

Curated by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the awards recognise visionary minds driving transformative healthcare solutions to key challenges in healthcare.

By showcasing innovations that enhance patient outcomes, expand accessibility, and optimise healthcare delivery, they inspire continued progress for the benefit of all. Winners will receive international recognition and a financial prize specific to their category.

The Awards span four categories: Individual, Local, Regional, and Global Institutional innovation. Open to innovators, healthcare providers and research institutions worldwide.

Eligible entries must address critical healthcare challenges with originality, impact, scalability, and sustainability.

Innovations should fall within one of three domains: Digital Health, Pharmaceutical Innovations and Biotechnology Innovations, Medical Devices and Diagnostics. Further, they must have been developed or advanced within the past three years, supported by clear evidence of effectiveness.

The evaluation process for the ADGHW Innovation Awards will involve a rigorous review by a distinguished panel of global experts, including healthcare leaders, digital health experts and policymakers. Submissions are open through the ADGHW official website, THE ADGHW INNOVATION AWARDS - Abu Dhabi Global Health Week, until 12th March 2025.

Commenting on the Awards, Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, Under-Secretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), said, "The ADGHW Innovation Awards embody Abu Dhabi’s dedication to advancing a global culture of responsible innovation and collaboration in healthcare. By recognising groundbreaking advancements from around the world, we aim to inspire new solutions that drive progress and improve community well-being. Celebrating creativity and excellence, these awards contribute to a sustainable and resilient healthcare ecosystem, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s vision as a leading hub for healthcare innovation.”