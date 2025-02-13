ADGHW Launches Innovation Awards To Recognise Groundbreaking Healthcare Solutions
Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2025 | 07:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2025) Abu Dhabi Global Health Week (ADGHW) announced the ADGHW Innovation Awards, a prestigious initiative honouring groundbreaking contributions to healthcare.
These awards celebrate individuals and organisations driving innovation and collaboration, fostering a culture of excellence that will shape the future of health.
The winners will be announced during an award ceremony at ADGHW 2025, held from 15–17 April in Abu Dhabi.
Curated by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the awards recognise visionary minds driving transformative healthcare solutions to key challenges in healthcare.
By showcasing innovations that enhance patient outcomes, expand accessibility, and optimise healthcare delivery, they inspire continued progress for the benefit of all. Winners will receive international recognition and a financial prize specific to their category.
The Awards span four categories: Individual, Local, Regional, and Global Institutional innovation. Open to innovators, healthcare providers and research institutions worldwide.
Eligible entries must address critical healthcare challenges with originality, impact, scalability, and sustainability.
Innovations should fall within one of three domains: Digital Health, Pharmaceutical Innovations and Biotechnology Innovations, Medical Devices and Diagnostics. Further, they must have been developed or advanced within the past three years, supported by clear evidence of effectiveness.
The evaluation process for the ADGHW Innovation Awards will involve a rigorous review by a distinguished panel of global experts, including healthcare leaders, digital health experts and policymakers. Submissions are open through the ADGHW official website, THE ADGHW INNOVATION AWARDS - Abu Dhabi Global Health Week, until 12th March 2025.
Commenting on the Awards, Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, Under-Secretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), said, "The ADGHW Innovation Awards embody Abu Dhabi’s dedication to advancing a global culture of responsible innovation and collaboration in healthcare. By recognising groundbreaking advancements from around the world, we aim to inspire new solutions that drive progress and improve community well-being. Celebrating creativity and excellence, these awards contribute to a sustainable and resilient healthcare ecosystem, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s vision as a leading hub for healthcare innovation.”
Recent Stories
WGS: UNESCO showcases power of multilateralism in restoring cultural heritage
WGS: Ray Dalio calls for immediate action to tackle debt to avoid destabilising ..
Sindh govt bans unregistered vehicles from roads in Karachi, other cities
Solomon Islands seeks to strengthen partnership with UAE in energy, trade
UAE condemns car-ramming attack in Munich
WGS: Future of Government Communication Forum addresses key challenges facing re ..
WhatsApp introduces new feature to organize group chats
Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan visits Thalassemia & Hemophilia Cen ..
9 dead, 1,561 injured in Punjab Road accidents
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori urges Japanese investment, discusses trade ex ..
NEPRA delegation visits FESCO Headquarters
1st convocation of Cholistan University of Veterinary Animal Sciences held
More Stories From Middle East
-
WGS: UNESCO showcases power of multilateralism in restoring cultural heritage5 minutes ago
-
ADGHW launches Innovation Awards to recognise groundbreaking healthcare solutions5 minutes ago
-
Lesotho keen to enhance cooperation with UAE in technology sector: Minister6 minutes ago
-
WGS: Ray Dalio calls for immediate action to tackle debt to avoid destabilising consequences6 minutes ago
-
Solomon Islands seeks to strengthen partnership with UAE in energy, trade21 minutes ago
-
UAE condemns car-ramming attack in Munich35 minutes ago
-
Etihad Airways registered 1.7 million travellers during January36 minutes ago
-
WGS: Future of Government Communication Forum addresses key challenges facing regional, global media36 minutes ago
-
ADDED facilitates business expansion in Abu Dhabi for firms registered in other emirates without phy ..51 minutes ago
-
CEO of &e International: 1.5 million subscribers for 'e& money' app1 hour ago
-
UAE's digital education initiatives in Africa contribute to youth development1 hour ago
-
Dubai records world’s lowest electricity Customer Minutes Lost per year1 hour ago