ADGM Academy, CCAF to facilitate tech-enabled financial innovation to MENA region

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th May, 2020) Abu Dhabi Global Market Academy, ADGM Academy, and the Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance, CCAF, based at the University of Cambridge Judge Business school, today announced the signing of a bilateral research agreement to facilitate tech-enabled financial innovation to the MENA region.

The agreement focuses on three highly integrated research pillars that will contribute to the creation and transfer of knowledge related to FinTech, in turn facilitating FinTech market development and effecting regulatory changes across the MENA region and globally.

The first pillar will see the CCAF and ADGM academy carry out comprehensive regional market and regulatory research. The second encapsulates plans to leverage the data and insight generated by creating digital tools to inform both regulatory and business decision-making.

Finally, the third pillar of the agreement will be to deliver data-driven and evidence-based capacity building and education, ranging from online programmes to offline in-situ training, specifically tailored towards regulators and policymakers in the MENA region and beyond.

Hamad Al Mazrouei, Director-General of ADGM Academy, said, "We are pleased to ink this agreement with our strategic knowledge partner, The Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance, as we reinforce our commitment to enriching the MENA region’s knowledge sector.

"Partnering with leading international and regional academic institutions remains a key pillar of our overarching strategy and mandate.

Through this partnership, ADGM Academy aims to augment the presence of technology and innovation in achieving greater integration and research development in the field of FinTech. We will continue to work alongside like-minded institutions to further our learning ecosystem and introduce progressive frameworks that look to strengthen the financial sector."

For his part, Juma Al Hameli, Senior Executive Director - Strategy & Business Development at ADGM, said, "This is an innovative and ambitious initiative that will help to accelerate tech-enabled innovation, allow for a comprehensive and comparative analysis of FinTech activities and assist with capacity building and education in the MENA region and globally.

"In combination, these research pillars can effectively create and transfer knowledge to inform and enable the work and practice of FinTech market leaders, entrepreneurs, decision-makers, investors as well as that of regulators and policymakers."

Dr. Robert Wardrop, Director and Co-Founder of the CCAF, said, "Given ADGM’s leadership position in the region in terms of regulatory innovation, market creation and cross-border connectivity, the CCAF is pleased to collaborate with ADGM Academy to support the potential of FinTech and achieve systematic impact in the region."