ADGM Arbitration Centre and TAHKEEM sign agreement to advance use of commercial arbitration and mediation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th May, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Global Market Arbitration Centre (ADGMAC) has entered into a cooperation agreement with the Sharjah International Commercial Arbitration Centre (TAHKEEM) with the objective of promoting the use of commercial arbitration and mediation across the UAE and wider region.

As per the agreement, which was signed by Linda Fitz-Alan, Registrar and Chief Executive of ADGM Courts, and Ahmed Saleh Al Echla, Director of TAHKEEM, the two sides will work together to enhance the accessibility, efficiency and effectiveness of commercial arbitration and mediation by collaborating on key activities, sharing knowledge and facilitating educational opportunities in areas of mutual interest. They will also support each other with the provision of hearing and meeting room facilities to conduct arbitrations and mediations.

Linda Fitz-Alan, Registrar and Chief Executive of ADGM Courts, said: "Both ADGMAC and TAHKEEM share the view that the use of commercial arbitration and mediation, through fair and expeditious procedures, provides confidence and stability to the international business community.

I am confident that this agreement will help to further advance the UAE’s reputation as a leader in dispute resolution."

Ahmed Saleh Alechlah, Director of Sharjah International Commercial Arbitration Centre, TAHKEEM, said, "This agreement with Abu Dhabi Global Market Arbitration Centre highlights our shared vision to provide stability to the international business community, whereby we will create a framework for the mutual sharing of information to assist with the objectives of promoting the use of and enhancing the accessibility of commercial arbitration and mediation. TAHKEEM’s mission is to disseminate an arbitration culture among law practitioners, professionals, and businesspeople at a local, regional, and international level, and we are proud to be collaborating with ADGM, a globally recognised leader in the financial world, who share this ethos."