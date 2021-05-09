UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADGM Arbitration Centre And TAHKEEM Sign Agreement To Advance Use Of Commercial Arbitration And Mediation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 10:45 PM

ADGM Arbitration Centre and TAHKEEM sign agreement to advance use of commercial arbitration and mediation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th May, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Global Market Arbitration Centre (ADGMAC) has entered into a cooperation agreement with the Sharjah International Commercial Arbitration Centre (TAHKEEM) with the objective of promoting the use of commercial arbitration and mediation across the UAE and wider region.

As per the agreement, which was signed by Linda Fitz-Alan, Registrar and Chief Executive of ADGM Courts, and Ahmed Saleh Al Echla, Director of TAHKEEM, the two sides will work together to enhance the accessibility, efficiency and effectiveness of commercial arbitration and mediation by collaborating on key activities, sharing knowledge and facilitating educational opportunities in areas of mutual interest. They will also support each other with the provision of hearing and meeting room facilities to conduct arbitrations and mediations.

Linda Fitz-Alan, Registrar and Chief Executive of ADGM Courts, said: "Both ADGMAC and TAHKEEM share the view that the use of commercial arbitration and mediation, through fair and expeditious procedures, provides confidence and stability to the international business community.

I am confident that this agreement will help to further advance the UAE’s reputation as a leader in dispute resolution."

Ahmed Saleh Alechlah, Director of Sharjah International Commercial Arbitration Centre, TAHKEEM, said, "This agreement with Abu Dhabi Global Market Arbitration Centre highlights our shared vision to provide stability to the international business community, whereby we will create a framework for the mutual sharing of information to assist with the objectives of promoting the use of and enhancing the accessibility of commercial arbitration and mediation. TAHKEEM’s mission is to disseminate an arbitration culture among law practitioners, professionals, and businesspeople at a local, regional, and international level, and we are proud to be collaborating with ADGM, a globally recognised leader in the financial world, who share this ethos."

Related Topics

Hearing Resolution World Business UAE Abu Dhabi Sharjah Market Agreement Share

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Rail manufactures sleepers locally with glo ..

9 hours ago

Researchers at UAE University accomplish breakthro ..

10 hours ago

Federal Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecutio ..

11 hours ago

Crescent Enterprises to double its investments in ..

11 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed orders housing loans for Emirati ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.