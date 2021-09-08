ADGM Arbitration Centre, Permanent Court of Arbitration sign cooperation agreement

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2021) Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) Arbitration Centre and the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) have entered into a cooperation agreement.

The organisations will collaborate to raise awareness of and promote more effective resolution of international disputes through arbitration and other means of dispute settlement. The agreement was signed by Linda Fitz-Alan, Registrar and Chief Executive of the ADGM Courts, and Hugo H. Siblesz, Secretary-General of the PCA.

Under the agreement, the ADGM Arbitration Centre and the PCA will cooperate on achieving a joint commitment to foster arbitration and mediation as a means for the peaceful resolution of international disputes. ADGMAC will also extend support to the PCA in hearings or meetings conducted in Abu Dhabi through the provision of necessary facilities, services, and related personnel.

Fitz-Alan said, "We are delighted to be signing this cooperation agreement with the Permanent Court of Arbitration, which is a perfect example of the ADGM Arbitration Centre’s commitment to forging strong ties with outstanding global organisations to ensure greater proliferation of arbitration and mediation services across Abu Dhabi, the UAE and the world.

We are certain this partnership with the PCA will also result in a beneficial exchange of knowledge, support and resources, underpinned by a shared objective of supporting and fostering the sustainable growth of the international dispute resolution community."

For his part, Siblesz, Secretary-General of the PCA, said, "The PCA is pleased to enter into this cooperation agreement with the ADGM Arbitration Centre. The cooperation agreement further supports the goal articulated in the PCA’s founding convention of 1899 to be 'accessible at all times' to users across the world seeking access to its dispute resolution services. We look forward to a long and fruitful collaboration with ADGM Arbitration Centre."

The ADGM Arbitration Centre and the PCA will also cooperate in the organisation of conferences, lectures, and seminars on arbitration and other means of dispute resolution, as well as engage in an exchange of information and expertise on matters and activities of mutual interest.