ADGM, Companies House Gibraltar partner to bolster respective registration functions

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2020) Abu Dhabi Global Market, ADGM, the leading international financial centre in the MENA region, has entered into a Statement of Co-operation, SoC, with Companies House Gibraltar, CHG, Gibraltar’s exclusive registration authority, to develop a robust knowledge exchange and ultimately augment their respective registration functions.

The SoC was signed by Dhaher bin Dhaher Al Mheiri, Chief Executive Officer of the ADGM Registration Authority, RA, and Bruno Goutaland de Greysier, Managing Director of the CHG Registration Authority.

Through the agreement, ADGM and CHG will collaborate on various activities in support of their joint objectives. The agreement will enable ADGM and CHG to develop their respective registry functions through the provision of expertise, facilitation of applicable activities within their respective jurisdictions and provision of support in the integration of international standards and best practice across their operations.

Commenting on the agreement, Al Mheiri, said, "We are pleased to enter into an agreement with Companies House Gibraltar as we aim to develop a productive partnership that results in the continued development of our respective registration functions. The ADGM RA has continuously demonstrated its commitment to ensuring its registered and prospective entities are provided with the utmost standard and unparalleled frameworks. Through this agreement, we look to reinforce and develop our current registration function further, in line with best practices and international standards. We are confident that this agreement will serve as a gateway to the achievement of our strategic objectives and contribute significantly to our development as an international financial centre.

"

Bruno Goutaland de Greysier, Managing Director of CHG commented on the agreement, "Having served as the business registry and registration authority for companies and other bodies in Gibraltar for the last twenty-seven years, we at CHG are delighted to have entered into this agreement to collaborate with the ADGM Registration Authority. We look forward to leveraging the opportunities this agreement will present to enhance and develop our roles as registration authorities in our respective jurisdictions. We remain committed to the advancement and expansion of businesses in our territories in mutually beneficial ways and in compliance with existing and evolving international standards. This agreement will provide us with the necessary framework to build our common purpose of raising the profile of our fully regulated international financial centres."

As part of the agreement, the parties will also exchange information on public events and assist in welcoming delegates of one another that wish to carry out any registration activities in their respective jurisdictions. ADGM and CHG have also agreed to provide one another with training and secondment opportunities, as well as facilitate frequent communication that vests their best interests.

CHG is Gibraltar’s exclusive authority responsible for registering all legal entities across the British overseas territory, as well as holding the entirety of the records concerning these legal entities and making these records available for public consultation.