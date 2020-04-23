UrduPoint.com
ADGM Courts Launch New Pro Bono Legal Assistance Scheme

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 01:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Apr, 2020) Abu Dhabi Global Market Courts, ADGM Courts, has launched a new pro bono legal assistance scheme that will provide free legal advice to individuals with limited financial means.

The Pro Bono Scheme is a new permanent feature and a further example of ADGM Courts’ ongoing commitment to supporting the development of the UAE justice system, ADGM Courts said in a statement.

"An essential requirement for a fair and accessible justice system is that all individuals, regardless of their financial means, have access to legal assistance to protect their rights and interests," it added.

Under the Pro Bono Scheme, clients will be able to access free legal advice on their rights and obligations in regard to a civil or commercial dispute or other issues that falls within the Courts’ jurisdiction. Pro bono assistance is not available for criminal, family or inheritance issues. These legal services will be provided by volunteer lawyers from law firms in ADGM during a consultation session at the Pro Bono Office at Al Maqam Tower on Al Maryah Island or, for urgent issues, via a Legal Assistance Helpline.

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, all consultations will be conducted via the Legal Assistance Helpline.

Commenting on the scheme, Lord David Hope, Chief Justice of ADGM Courts said, "We are committed to providing world-class dispute resolution services to all of our community members, regardless of their financial status.

"Coming out of these challenging times, we may see an increase in enquiries from individuals seeking legal advice on their rights and obligations. We extend our sincere thanks and gratitude to the law firms and their lawyers who have so generously agreed to volunteer their services for the scheme."

Consistent with ADGM Courts’ digital approach in all aspects of their work, individuals can apply for assistance via the ADGM Courts’ eCourts Platform, where they are required to provide proof of financial hardship. Once accepted, pro bono clients will be connected with a lawyer for a free legal consultation.

The new initiative is set to serve the ADGM community and the wider business ecosystem in the UAE in light of the current COVID-19 situation and the disruption of businesses across the globe.

