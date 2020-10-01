UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADGM Established Close Partnerships With Over 100 Chinese Leading Institutions: ADGM Chief

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 07:30 PM

ADGM established close partnerships with over 100 Chinese leading institutions: ADGM chief

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2020) Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Global Market, ADGM, has extended warm congratulations to China on its 71st National Day, wishing China and its people many more decades of prosperity and triumph on this momentous occasion.

"I would like to extend my sincere congratulations to the leaders and citizens of the People's Republic of China on their 71st National Day. China's development, transformation, and growth across the last seven decades have significantly benefitted its people, the wider continent and the globe. For many decades, China and the UAE have continued to reinforce each other in the development of both economies and in fostering the strong bilateral relations between Asia and the middle East,'' said Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh in a statement on the occasion.

''As an International Financial Centre and Financial Services Regulator, ADGM supports the UAE’s growth strategy and bolsters Abu Dhabi’s ongoing collaborations with the Chinese government and financial and the business community. The establishment of the ADGM’s first cross-border representative office in Beijing in May 2018 reinforces our active role in facilitating bilateral trade, investment and cooperation with China through strategic initiatives and activities.

ADGM is also the first regulator in the Middle East to receive such approval from the People’s Bank of China to operate the country. We are pleased to support Chinese enterprises as they look to leverage ADGM’s unique business ecosystem to establish a presence in the UAE and wider region,'' he added.

He affirmed that ADGM has, and will continue to work alongside relevant authorities to advance the Belt and Road Initiative connecting Asia, Europe and Africa, to increase global cooperation.

Since its inception in 2015, ADGM has established close partnerships and collaboration with over 100 of China’s leading authorities and institutions, including the People's Bank of China, the China Banking Regulatory Commission, the China Securities Regulatory Commission, National Development and Reform Commission, Shanghai Free Trade Zone, Qianhai Authority, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, Chinese Jiangsu Provincial Overseas Cooperation and Investment Company, Shanghai Stock Exchange, China Everbright Group and China National Nuclear Corporation, among others.

"These partnerships serve as a key enabler of ADGM’s efforts to accelerate international activities, business expansion and regulatory collaboration between Abu Dhabi, the UAE and China," he concluded.

Related Topics

Africa Exchange Business Europe China Nuclear UAE Company Abu Dhabi Road Bank Beijing Shanghai Middle East Shanghai Stock Exchange May 2015 2018 Market From Government Asia

Recent Stories

TAMM highlights digital services for Abu Dhabi sen ..

16 minutes ago

DGCX’s FX contracts deliver significant value to ..

31 minutes ago

EAD, Etihad Aviation Group join forces to reduce s ..

46 minutes ago

Low-cost online ads do not dilute most expensive U ..

1 hour ago

Al Corniche street in Umm Al Qaiwain renamed after ..

1 hour ago

Federal Ombudsman for provision of facilities to O ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.