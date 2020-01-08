UrduPoint.com
ADGM, Federal Authority For Identity And Citizenship Reinforce Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 07:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2020) The Federal Authority For Identity and Citizenship, FAIC, and the Registration Authority of the Abu Dhabi Global Market, ADGM, have signed a cooperation agreement in order to align efforts related to issuing golden visas in the UAE. The agreement aims to facilitate business operations and create an attractive investment environment for companies and entrepreneurs.

The cooperation agreement was signed by Brigadier Saeed Salem Al Shamsi, Executive Director of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Abu Dhabi and Mr. Dhaher bin Dhaher AlMheiri, CEO of the ADGM Registration Authority.

As part of the agreement, the Registration Authority will provide the necessary support to FIAC to issue golden visas via ADGM’s e-portal. The new visa will include certain categories of investors, entrepreneurs, professional talent researchers and outstanding students. The visa issuing process will be in alignment with the terms and conditions specified in Decree No. 56 of 2018.

The Registration Authority will possess exclusive rights in issuing golden visas in the capital Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Both the RA and FAIC will work collectively on achieving the highest level of system integration, enabling them to provide the best services.

Brigadier Saeed Salem Al Shamsi, Executive Director of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Abu Dhabi commended the cooperation agreement and said, "We are continuously working on establishing new partnerships with both public and private sector entities to maximise efficiency, support the sustainable development process and provide an ecosystem that retains professionals and talents who will pave the way to a better future.

The decree issued by the UAE Cabinet regarding the regulation of residency permits aims to reinforce the country’s position on the global investment map."

Dhaher bin Dhaher Al Mheiri, CEO of the Registration Authority of ADGM, said, "We are pleased to sign this agreement with the Federal Authority For Identity and Citizenship. This comes as part of our efforts to promote the UAE and Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading international investment destination, ensuring seamless and effective business operations.

"At ADGM, we always strive to collaborate with local and federal entities in line with the Abu Dhabi vision of achieving the highest level of government service integration. The new golden visa will surely contribute to the country’s development process and in building a knowledge-based economy that includes talents and professionals from all around the world."

