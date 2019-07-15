UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADGM Initiates Regulatory And Governance Regime For 'robo-advisors'

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 06:15 PM

ADGM initiates regulatory and governance regime for 'robo-advisors'

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jul, 2019) The Financial Services Regulatory Authority, FSRA, of Abu Dhabi Global Market, ADGM, today issued its regulatory framework for Digital Investment Managers (also known as ‘robo-advisors’), operating in ADGM.

Digital Investment Managers provide investment management services using algorithm-based tools and technology to interact with more tech-savvy clients. This technology allows investment managers to provide tailored investment management services to clients in a cost-effective and scalable way.

They also have the potential to play an important role in promoting financial inclusion and providing a wider range of options for retail client investors in the middle East and Africa region. To support the industry, the FSRA has prepared this guidance to illustrate how its regulatory framework applies to these businesses and how robo-advisors can operate more effectively in ADGM.

Commenting on the announcement, Richard Teng, CEO of FSRA, said, "Robo-advice leveraging Artificial Intelligence and data analytics is an area of FinTech that has enormous potential to improve investment decision making in the Middle East and Africa region. With this guidance, we aim to make it easier for digital investment businesses to operate in ADGM and in turn provide investors with greater access to professional investment tools to help achieve their financial goals."

As an international financial centre, ADGM actively enhances its framework and platform to support innovation and the varying financial needs of businesses, investors and consumers.

Related Topics

Africa Technology Abu Dhabi Middle East Market Industry

Recent Stories

Russian Citizens Head Home After Being Denied Entr ..

2 minutes ago

Manarat Al Saadiyat to present ‘Popular Culture ..

16 minutes ago

Tehran Expects Europe to Make 'Concrete' Steps Tow ..

2 minutes ago

Environmental Activists Disrupt Traffic in UK Citi ..

2 minutes ago

Trump Considers Firing Commerce Secretary Wilbur R ..

2 minutes ago

Catalan Politician Denied Participation in Barcelo ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.