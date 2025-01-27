ADGM Launches All-in-one Mobile App
Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2025 | 08:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2025) ADGM, the UAE capital's international financial centre, has officially launched today its all-in-one mobile App, which is set to redefine how businesses, employees, and residents engage within the financial district. Designed to streamline connectivity, the app provides seamless access to exclusive tools and services, enhancing the overall experience within ADGM’s dynamic community.
An all-in-one digital solution for businesses and professionals, the ADGM App offers real-time updates on regulatory developments, compliance calendars, commercial licence renewals, and an exclusive professional networking feature to foster collaboration and unlock business opportunities within the community. For residents and visitors, it provides access to lifestyle features, cultural activities, exclusive offers, and a range of services designed to elevate their experience within the financial district.
Salem Mohammed Al Darei, CEO of ADGM Authority, said, “As a leading international financial centre, ADGM remains committed to driving innovation and operational excellence. The launch of the ADGM App is a significant step forward in enhancing connectivity within our ecosystem, reinforcing our dedication to creating a digitally advanced, collaborative environment that fosters growth and progress across all sectors of our community.”
This initiative underscores ADGM’s commitment to fostering collaboration, supporting sustainable development, and enhancing engagement across Abu Dhabi’s ecosystem. Strategic partnerships with key stakeholders such as Hub71, ADIO, Aldar Properties, The Galleria, and Numou have enabled the integration of key services into the ADGM App, ensuring a seamless, efficient, and enriching user experience.
Recent Stories
ADGM launches all-in-one mobile App
DAE signs agreement with K2 Aviation
Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed attends 'By the Star' forum
Sharjah Ruler directs establishment of 'Girass Agricultural' company
Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange signs MoU with Iraqi Securities Commission
Funeral of martyred police official offered in Police Lines Khyber
Tarar assures resolution of Sindh, Balochistan water concerns in Senate
Spain's Euro 2024 winning coach De la Fuente extends contract
PM congratulates Lukashenko on victory in presidential election of Belarus
Banks urged to halt branch closures in Sindh’s smaller cities
Lessons from PIA’s Paris ad blunder
Lebanese try again to return to southern border villages
More Stories From Middle East
-
ADGM launches all-in-one mobile App2 minutes ago
-
DAE signs agreement with K2 Aviation17 minutes ago
-
Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed attends 'By the Star' forum17 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Ruler directs establishment of 'Girass Agricultural' company32 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange signs MoU with Iraqi Securities Commission32 minutes ago
-
DHA highlights 'Opportunities Platform' to promote healthcare sector jobs at Arab Health 20251 hour ago
-
IFZA, RAKBANK join forces to empower businesses with tailored banking solutions1 hour ago
-
Dubai Municipality plants 216,500 new trees in 20241 hour ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates UAE leadership, people, residents on 'Year of Community'1 hour ago
-
Chinese community: UAE is a global model of cultural diversity3 hours ago
-
UAE President receives Georgian Prime Minister3 hours ago
-
Real estate transactions in Ajman hit AED20.5 billion in 20244 hours ago