ADGM launches all-in-one mobile App

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2025) ADGM, the UAE capital's international financial centre, has officially launched today its all-in-one mobile App, which is set to redefine how businesses, employees, and residents engage within the financial district. Designed to streamline connectivity, the app provides seamless access to exclusive tools and services, enhancing the overall experience within ADGM’s dynamic community.

An all-in-one digital solution for businesses and professionals, the ADGM App offers real-time updates on regulatory developments, compliance calendars, commercial licence renewals, and an exclusive professional networking feature to foster collaboration and unlock business opportunities within the community. For residents and visitors, it provides access to lifestyle features, cultural activities, exclusive offers, and a range of services designed to elevate their experience within the financial district.

Salem Mohammed Al Darei, CEO of ADGM Authority, said, “As a leading international financial centre, ADGM remains committed to driving innovation and operational excellence. The launch of the ADGM App is a significant step forward in enhancing connectivity within our ecosystem, reinforcing our dedication to creating a digitally advanced, collaborative environment that fosters growth and progress across all sectors of our community.”

This initiative underscores ADGM’s commitment to fostering collaboration, supporting sustainable development, and enhancing engagement across Abu Dhabi’s ecosystem. Strategic partnerships with key stakeholders such as Hub71, ADIO, Aldar Properties, The Galleria, and Numou have enabled the integration of key services into the ADGM App, ensuring a seamless, efficient, and enriching user experience.