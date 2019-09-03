ADGM launches Investor Forum at FinTech Abu Dhabi 2019

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Sep, 2019) Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) has announced the launch of the Investor Forum as part of the FinTech Abu Dhabi Festival 2019 (FinTech Abu Dhabi).

The Investor Forum, a new addition at this year’s FinTech Abu Dhabi, will attract leading regional and international venture capital investors to gather with their peers, exchange ideas and best practices.

The event, to be held on the first day of FinTech Abu Dhabi on 21 October 2019, will include keynotes and panel sessions covering current trends in the venture capital industry and highlight case studies of success stories in the MENA region.

The agenda will also include sessions featuring some of the most prominent regional and international FinTech investment powerhouses.

In parallel, start-ups from the FinTech 50 and Innovation Challenge, and ADGM’s innovation and acceleration programmes will have the opportunity to pitch to investors on stage throughout the course of the day.

"Every year, we try to add more value for all our stakeholders through the FinTech Abu Dhabi event. The FinTech industry in the MENA region is expected to grow exponentially over the next few years with some estimates in excess of $2.5 billion. The UAE has been the main recipient of FinTech funding and as we anchor more regional and international venture capital fund managers in ADGM through our best-in-class regulatory framework, we want to showcase some of the lessons learnt and initiatives taken by the various players in this field. Given some of the success stories of unicorns arising from the region, this is an opportunity for investors and FinTechs to learn from each other and scale their respective businesses together," said Richard Teng, Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of ADGM.