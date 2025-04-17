ADGM Launches ‘Virtual Sell And Purchase’ Real Estate Service
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2025 | 04:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) has announced the launch of the “Virtual Sell and Purchase”, the first-of-its-kind real estate service, which allows multiple steps within property transactions to be completed virtually by buyers, sellers, and associated banks.
ADGM’s new service streamlines and consolidates three key real estate procedures – Discharge of Mortgage, Register a Transfer, and Register a Mortgage – into a single digital service.
By bringing together all relevant parties to a secure online platform to perform a single transaction, the virtual sell and purchase service aims to deliver a significantly enhanced and effortless customer experience.
The service is powered by a groundbreaking virtual presence feature, which enables all parties to complete their part of the transaction remotely. This feature is a major leap in digital innovation for real-estate services as it eliminates the need for physical meetings or document handovers, reducing processing time while maintaining the highest security and compliance standards.
The Virtual Sell and Purchase service is being launched via ADGM’s state-of-the-art digital property platform AccessRP, which was started in collaboration with ADGM’s strategic partner ADRES.
AccessRP offers a comprehensive and enhanced suite of real estate transaction services, from selling and purchasing transactions to off-plan development and mortgage services, providing end-to-end solutions for developers, owners, and investors.
Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, CEO of the Registration Authority of ADGM, commented, "The launch of the Virtual Sell and Purchase service marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to enhance ease of doing business and reinforces customer experience in the real estate sector. We are not only making services simpler and faster, but we are also redefining what a real estate journey should look like in a modern, digital economy.”
Recent Stories
Sharjah Ruler approves amendments to job grade structure
UBF discusses plans to develop banking, financial industry
Dubai South inaugurates JAS Middle East’s new regional headquarters
ADGM launches ‘Virtual Sell and Purchase’ real estate service
Muslim Council of Elders participates at 2025 Rabat International Book Fair
Pakistan to present budget in June for FY 2025-26
UAEREP’s 6th Cycle submission period programme receives 140 research proposals
Fujairah International Conference of Adventures Tourism to launch April 30
University of Sharjah, Australian Embassy dicuss academic collaboration
Dubai AI Week expands agenda with global events focused on education, haealth
Dubai Chambers calls for strengthened cross-border economic cooperation
DEWA’s 'OWNEK' supports 6,395 accredited contractors, consultants
More Stories From Middle East
-
Sharjah Ruler approves amendments to job grade structure2 minutes ago
-
UBF discusses plans to develop banking, financial industry2 minutes ago
-
Dubai South inaugurates JAS Middle East’s new regional headquarters2 minutes ago
-
ADGM launches ‘Virtual Sell and Purchase’ real estate service3 minutes ago
-
Muslim Council of Elders participates at 2025 Rabat International Book Fair3 minutes ago
-
UAEREP’s 6th Cycle submission period programme receives 140 research proposals17 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Sports signs two partnerships to uncover next generation of talent17 minutes ago
-
Fujairah International Conference of Adventures Tourism to launch April 3018 minutes ago
-
University of Sharjah, Australian Embassy dicuss academic collaboration18 minutes ago
-
Dubai AI Week expands agenda with global events focused on education, haealth32 minutes ago
-
Dubai Chambers calls for strengthened cross-border economic cooperation32 minutes ago
-
DEWA’s 'OWNEK' supports 6,395 accredited contractors, consultants32 minutes ago