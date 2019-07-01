ADGM, National Committee on Sustainable Development Goals to support green funding initiatives

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2019) The General Secretariat of the National Commission on Sustainable Development Goals today announced the initial foundations for a cooperative framework with the Abu Dhabi Global Market, ADGM, to encourage initiatives and programmes related to financing projects to support and achieve sustainable development goals.

Both organisations signed a cooperation framework yesterday at the Abu Dhabi Climate Summit 2019, in the presence of Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State and Chairman of ADGM; Abdulla Lootah, Vice Chairman of the National Committee on Sustainable Development Goals and Director-General of the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority; and Richard Teng, CEO of ADGM.

"We are delighted to cooperate with the Abu Dhabi Global Market to support innovative programmes and initiatives in the field of sustainability. This comes in line with our efforts to make accurate and up-to-date statistics available to all partners who are driving supporting green projects and initiatives across the board in the UAE, and in support to achieve Sustainable Development Goals 2030," Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Chairman of the National Committee on Sustainable Development goad, said.

In turn, Dr. Al Zeyoudi stressed the importance of strategic partnerships between federal, local, and private sector entities to support the UAE's drive to achieve its national agenda and instilling sustainability as a way of life and mindset through innovative and qualitative initiatives.

"There are various opportunity for businesses and investors in the UAE to play an active role in achieving the sustainability agenda in the UAE, particularly with regard to new and innovative ideas related to the environment and climate change sectors. This collaboration between Abu Dhabi Global Market and the national committee on Sustainable Development Goals can support entrepreneurs and businesses better understand who their work will support the country's efforts to achieve Sustainable Development Goals," Al Zeyoudi stated.

Al Sayegh concluded, "Sustainable development in UAE is a central part of the market strategy, so we have been working with strategic partners to share the same vision to raise awareness and launch financial initiatives. We look forward to supporting UAE competitiveness and contribution to the economic development process in cooperation with the Federal Competitiveness Statistics Authority."