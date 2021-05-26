UrduPoint.com
ADGM Office Of Data Protection Signs MoU With Jersey Data Protection Authority

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 10:30 PM

ADGM Office of Data Protection signs MoU with Jersey Data Protection Authority

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2021) The Office of Data Protection (ODP) of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), and the Jersey Data Protection Authority (JDPA) have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the aim of facilitating cooperation between both jurisdictions in the area of data protection and privacy. The MoU was signed by Sami Mohammed, ADGM Commissioner of Data Protection, and Dr Jay Fedorak, Information Commissioner of Jersey.

Commenting on the MoU, Sami Mohammed, ADGM Commissioner of Data Protection, said: "We are pleased to enter into this MoU with the JDPA. Our respective jurisdictions have numerous shared interests. Our mutual commitment to working together, raising awareness and safeguarding individuals’ rights benefits both data controllers and data subjects established in our respective jurisdictions."

Jersey Information Commissioner Dr Jay Fedorak said: "It is important to note that Jersey already has important commercial and diplomatic ties with Abu Dhabi and the greater Gulf region.

This MoU will help to protect the personal data of individuals in both jurisdictions by ensuring cooperation in the regulation of our data protection laws. I would like to thank Commissioner Mohammed for initiating our current and future collaboration."

This MoU is further testament to ODP’s ongoing effort to expand and leverage ADGM’s network of international partners and stakeholders. The processing and misuse of personal data is a global issue. Through cooperation and partnerships with key data protection authorities, can we bridge differences and build convergence for the interest of data controllers and data subjects alike.

ADGM recently updated its data protection framework in line with international best practice. Details on the updated framework can be found here: ADGM enacts its new Data Protection Regulations 2021.

