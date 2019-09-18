ADGM publishes new Arbitration Guidelines

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2019) The Abu Dhabi Global Market Arbitration Centre, ADGMAC, has launched a set of Arbitration Guidelines with unique and innovative characteristics that offer parties procedures on the best practices to bring about greater certainty and efficiency to the arbitral process.

The guidelines, issued as part of the ADGMAC’s ongoing commitment to raising the level of global arbitration, were developed following extensive consultations with a cross-section of the dispute resolution community, including senior in-house counsel from leading Abu Dhabi organisations, local and international law firms and arbitrators. The guidelines ensure fairness, equality and due process and address the Primary concerns, needs and interests of the users in the arbitral process.

The guidelines are available to all and can be applied at any stage of arbitration.

Linda Fitz-Alan, Registrar and Chief Executive of ADGM Courts, said, " We believe that the guidance that they offer will be of immense assistance in promoting greater efficiency, particularly in proceedings involving parties from different legal systems and traditions. This is just one of a number of steps we are taking to demonstrate our leadership in the delivery of innovative solutions and services in dispute resolution.

"

Essam Al Tamimi, Senior Partner, Al Tamimi & Co., said, "Parties who choose to utilize them - in whole or in part - have the assurance that they represent best practice and afford greater certainty and efficiency, factors that ought to appeal to end-users of arbitration. And, of course, the Guidelines represent another step by the UAE in cementing its position as a centre of excellence for arbitration in the region."

Alex Bevan, Partner, International Arbitration, Shearman & Sterling, said, "The guidelines are an important step forward on the path of innovation. We are delighted to have developed the guidelines with the ADGMAC and we are excited at the prospect of parties, counsel and arbitrators making use of them to make the arbitral process more fit for purpose and cost-effective."

Henry Quinlan, Head of Litigation, Arbitration & Investigations, DLA Piper middle East LLP, said, "Bespoking the arbitral process is precisely the type of innovation required if arbitration is to remain a relevant and useful method of dispute resolution, particularly now, when technologies are emerging which will challenge the present notions of how disputes should be resolved."