ADGM signs agreement with Registrar of Companies New Zealand to enhance collaboration

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2019) The Registration Authority, RA, of the Abu Dhabi Global Market, ADGM, and the Registrar of Companies New Zealand have announced a partnership to facilitate further cooperation in recognition of the increasingly international nature of business. The agreement is set to enhance the exchange of information, expertise and secondment opportunities in both jurisdictions.

The Statement of Co-operation ‘Agreement’ was signed by Dhaher bin Dhaher Al Mheiri, Chief Executive Officer of the Registration Authority of ADGM, and Michael Brosnahan, Deputy Registrar of Companies, New Zealand.

As part of the Agreement, ADGM Registration Authority and the Registrar will collaborate towards mutual understanding of legislative framework, improving operational efficiency and effectiveness of the organisational functions through training and exchange of information on public events in the respective jurisdictions. The entities will also exchange views on matters of common interest, such as the development of international standards that impact registries, and industry trends in the development of registries’ services and operations.

Commenting on the partnership, Dhaher bin Dhaher Al Mheiri, CEO of the Registration Authority, ADGM, said, "It is important for registries to work together. We are continuously looking to enhance our strategic partnerships with other international counterparts as we reiterate ADGM’s position as a leading business hub and business-enabler in the region.

When we provide mutual assistance to each other and exchange information, it helps to achieve our strong vision. Such close cooperation will reaffirm our support to our partners at ADGM to establish, operate and thrive in line with international best practices.

This new agreement with the Registrar of Companies New Zealand, will help us improve operational efficiency and enhance our offerings as an international financial centre through the mutual exchange of information and best practices. In addition, the agreement will offer the talented workforce in both jurisdictions a unique opportunity to expand expertise and skills and gain exposure to the business environment in New Zealand and the UAE through two-way secondment opportunities."

The Registrar of Companies New Zealand is the regulatory arm of the New Zealand Companies Office which contributes to an efficient and transparent New Zealand business environment and delivers regulatory services digitally, enabling efficiency and ease of doing business in New Zealand.

Through such collaborations, the Registration Authority of ADGM ensures a sound regulatory framework of clear and transparent rules, benchmarked against international standards and global best practices.