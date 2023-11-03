Open Menu

ADGM To Host Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Forum During COP28

Umer Jamshaid Published November 03, 2023 | 08:00 PM

ADGM to host Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Forum during COP28

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2023) In a significant alignment of sustainability and finance on the global stage, Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) has announced the hosting of the sixth edition of its Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Forum (ADSFF) during the United Nations' 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28).

ADSFF is set to take place on 4th December 2023, on the thematic day of "Finance, Trade and Gender Equality" at COP28.

This groundbreaking event that has been driving climate financing for the past six years will be organised in partnership with Masdar as part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) which will be held concurrently on the same day.

This collaboration seeks to provide a united Abu Dhabi economic voice at COP28, to make climate finance available, accessible, and affordable while also putting the UAE firmly on a new path of sustainable and inclusive growth.

This year, ADSFF will be largely defined by four strategic pillars, namely, powering the green capital markets, financing innovation, carbon markets and driving an unbiased climate transition.

The first set of confirmed speakers includes HRH Prince Khaled bin Al Waleed Al Saud, Michael Mainelli, and Lord Mayor of the City of London along with other participants from ADGM’s regulatory arm including Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) CEO, Emmanuel Givanakis and key entities of ADGM’s ecosystem such as ACX, Morgan Stanley, Eiffel, BNP Paribas, Tikehau Capital, OffSet8 and Vortex.

COP28, which is scheduled to run from 30th November to 12th December 2023 at Expo City in Dubai, has taken on added significance as 2023 marks the UAE's Year of Sustainability. ADGM's role in hosting ADSFF on Finance Day at COP28 underscores the UAE's commitment to sustainability and its ambition to be a global leader in the green finance sector.

Commenting on this year's edition of ADSFF, Salem Mohammed Al Darei, CEO of ADGM Authority, said, “ADGM's vision of making Abu Dhabi not just the ‘Capital of Capital’ but also a 'Capital of Green Capital' will be prominently displayed during ADSFF at COP28 this year. Our dedication towards developing a ‘Climate Finance’ ecosystem is evident through our initiatives of developing the region’s first robust regulatory framework for sustainable finance as well as its distinguished collaborations with key institutions across Abu Dhabi, the UAE and beyond as we continuously strive towards bridging the capital gap for climate transition.

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer, Masdar, commented, “Unlocking finance is vital if we are to accelerate the clean energy transition. Masdar is delighted to be partnering with Abu Dhabi Global Market to host this important forum once again as part of the special edition of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week at COP28. For more than 17 years, Masdar has been advancing renewable energy around the world with our pioneering projects.

In July, Masdar raised US$750 million through its first-ever green bond issuance on the London Stock Exchange. The net proceeds will be used to develop the greenest renewable energy projects, including in the Global South. As the UAE prepares to host COP28, Masdar will continue to work with partners to find innovative ways to ensure climate finance reaches those who need it most.”

ADGM is home to innovative companies that are at the forefront of sustainability, including the world's first regulated carbon exchange, ACX (AirCarbon Exchange), and the pioneering Masdar Green Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), which chose ADGM’s jurisdiction when it made the strategic move of introducing environmental instruments to its capital markets framework. ADGM also consistently hosts ecosystem development platforms like the Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW) and R.A.C.E. (Regulation, Awareness, Collaboration, Ecosystem) Sustainability Summit at ADFW, all contributing to the region's growth in the green finance sector.

ADGM's hosting of ADSFF during COP28 further augments its commitment to becoming a one-stop shop for climate finance, thereby supporting a lasting legacy outcome of COP28 in the UAE. This event will be an opportunity to showcase ADGM's ambitions to address the global need for climate finance, reinforcing its status as a hub for sustainable financial innovation.

Related Topics

World Exchange UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi London Stanley Salem Same Hub Saud London Stock Exchange July November December Market Event All From Allied Rental Modarba Million

Recent Stories

ADIB releases its Sustainable Finance Framework

ADIB releases its Sustainable Finance Framework

3 minutes ago
 Al Bowardi tours Dubai Airshow site

Al Bowardi tours Dubai Airshow site

3 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways continues to uphold highest safety ..

Etihad Airways continues to uphold highest safety standards in aviation

18 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance announces new Corporate Tax de ..

Ministry of Finance announces new Corporate Tax decisions related to free zones

19 minutes ago
 RMI Media Cricket League: United, Markhor secure v ..

RMI Media Cricket League: United, Markhor secure victories

35 minutes ago
 KPIC directs inquiry against E&SE for unavailabili ..

KPIC directs inquiry against E&SE for unavailability of SST merit lists

35 minutes ago
Saif bin Zayed raises UAE flag at Ministry of Inte ..

Saif bin Zayed raises UAE flag at Ministry of Interior to mark UAE Flag Day

48 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed chairs 20th meeting of Higher C ..

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs 20th meeting of Higher Committee Overseeing National S ..

48 minutes ago
 BOI Secretary hails JICA’s role for Pakistan eco ..

BOI Secretary hails JICA’s role for Pakistan economic development

44 minutes ago
 Police to launch crackdown against absconders

Police to launch crackdown against absconders

44 minutes ago
 Punjab Pavilion attracting tourists at Lok Mela

Punjab Pavilion attracting tourists at Lok Mela

44 minutes ago
 Seminar on Shakespeare

Seminar on Shakespeare

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East