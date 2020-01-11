ADGM to host second edition of Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Forum

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2020) Abu Dhabi Global Market, ADGM, is gearing up to host the second edition of its flagship event, Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Forum, ADSFF, where some of the world’s most prominent finance professionals are expected to convene and discuss key topics and issues within the realm of sustainable finance and investment.

Committed to advancing UAE’s sustainability agenda, the event is set to take place during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, ADSW, at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from 09:00 to 14:00 on January 15th. ADSFF will also serve as a launchpad for the unveiling of the UAE Sustainable Finance Guidelines and the second round of signatories of the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Declaration.

Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State and Chairman of ADGM commented, "We are pleased to host our annual Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Forum and looks forward to welcoming the eminent speakers and participants. The Forum is an extension of ADGM’s ongoing commitment to drive sustainable finance practice and support the UAE’s sustainability priorities.

"

The list of prominent speakers includes Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, CEO of Alliances for Global Sustainability and Founder of the Circle of Hope Foundation, Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Group CFO of ADNOC Group, and Salama Al Ameemi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Authority for Social Contribution (Ma’an) and many other world leaders.

With over 200 delegates in attendance of the inaugural ASDFF 2019, the event served as the firing table for several key announcements. The Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Declaration was launched, where the commitment of 25 prominent public and private entities across the UAE was forged in an effort to foster sustainability and support the health of the UAE’s economy. In order to maintain the momentum of last year’s successful launch, this year’s agenda is highlighted by a series of panel discussions, key addresses, exciting announcements and live ceremonies from leading key players within the financial industry.