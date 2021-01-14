ADGM to host third edition of flagship Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Forum

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), is set to host the third edition of its landmark Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Forum (ADSFF) on 20th January, 2021, in an entirely virtual format.

Held under the theme "Financing Sustainable Recovery and Future Resilience", the third edition of the ADSFF will aim to share recent actions that will support economic recovery and the rebuilding of global economies through a sustainable, resilient and equitable approach.

Taking place during the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, this year’s ADSFF will highlight pressing issues in the realm of sustainable finance while showcasing the immense progress made by ADGM’s network of partners in this field. It will feature a stellar line up of speakers.

Commenting on the event, Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State and Chairman of ADGM, said, "As the UAE government continues to place sustainable considerations at the forefront of its strategic plans, we at ADGM aim to follow suit and pave the way for further knowledge sharing, collaboration and ideation in this space. The third edition of ADSFF is held at an increasingly timely juncture, as the current circumstances present a valuable opportunity to demonstrate the importance of sustainable finance in ensuring continued economic resilience and promoting growth."

Among the keynote speakers and panellists who will participate are Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Chief Executive Officer, Alliances for Global Sustainability; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State and Chairman of ADGM; Dr. Tariq Bin Hendi, Director-General, Abu Dhabi Investment Office; Dr.

Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Salama Al Ameemi, Director-General, Authority for Social Contribution – Ma’an; Pierre Gramegna, Minister of Finance of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Group Chief Financial Officer, ADNOC Group; The Lord Mayor of the City of London, Alderman William Russel; Mairead McGuinness, European Commissioner for Financial Stability, Financial Services and the Capital Markets Union, European Commission; Mark Carney, UN Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance, and UK Prime Minister’s Finance Adviser for COP26; Guenther Thallinger, Member of the board of Management, Allianz SE, Chair, UN-Convened Net-Zero Asset Owner Alliance; Thomas Fekete, Head of Strategy and Products for Sustainable Investing EMEA, BlackRock; Nikita Singhal, Co-Head of Sustainable Investment & ESG, Lazard Asset Management; Antoine Sire, Head of Company Engagement, BNP Paribas, among many others.

This year’s ADSFF will also serve as the background to several high-level announcements from ADGM and key stakeholders in the regional and international sustainable finance arena, including the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, UN FC4S and Emirates Nature – WWF.

Continuing the momentum generated by last year’s event, held with a focus on "scaling investments for sustainable development", ADSFF 2021 will showcase further progress towards Abu Dhabi’s Sustainable Finance Agenda, the work of its key partners and focus on sustainable economic recovery from a finance perspective.